Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 27, 2022 / 8:48 PM

'Leave It to Beaver' actor Tony Dow dies at 77

By Simon Druker
1/2
'Leave It to Beaver' actor Tony Dow dies at 77
Tony Dow starred as Wally Cleaver in "Leave it to Beaver." File Photo by Pat McDermott Public Relations/Wikimedia

July 27 (UPI) -- Actor Tony Dow, who portrayed Wally Cleaver on the show Leave It to Beaver, has died, his family confirmed on Facebook on Wednesday.

"We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony's son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey," reads the posting on Dow's official Facebook page.

Advertisement

"We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man. He gave so much to us all and was loved by so many. One fan said it best -- 'It is rare when there is a person who is so universally loved like Tony.'"

The 77-year-old had been in hospice care.

His management team confirmed Tuesday the actor was still alive after posting a statement earlier in the day announcing his death following a battle with cancer.

Dow's wife, Lauren, then confirmed to CBS News that her husband was still alive and breathing at the time.

Dow was best known for his role in the iconic 1950s television sitcom Leave It to Beaver, which ran from 1957 to 1963.

He announced his cancer diagnosis in May. A Facebook post last week said the illness "has been a roller coaster of ups and downs."

Advertisement

"Although this is a very sad day, I have comfort and peace that he is in a better place. He was the best Dad anyone could ask for. He was my coach, my mentor, my voice of reason, my best friend, my best man in my wedding, and my hero," Dow's son Christopher said in the Facebook post.

Notable Deaths of 2022

Paul Sorvino arrives outside at the premiere of Burnt at MoMA in New York City on October 20, 2015. The "Goodfellas" actor died at age 83 on July 25. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Disney-owned Hulu reverses ban on political ads after Democratic outcry Norman Lear turns 100, asks Americans to 'find unexpected common ground' Lucasfilm releases poster, teaser for 'LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation'

Latest Headlines

Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik to stay on as Jeopardy! hosts
TV // 2 hours ago
Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik to stay on as Jeopardy! hosts
July 27 (UPI) -- Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will continue to share hosting duties on "Jeopardy!," executive producer Michael Davies said Wednesday.
Norman Lear turns 100, asks Americans to 'find unexpected common ground'
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Norman Lear turns 100, asks Americans to 'find unexpected common ground'
July 27 (UPI) -- Television writer Norman Lear has turned 100, and penned an op-ed in the New York Times reflecting on his life and legacy.
'Superspreader' to premiere on Aug. 19 on FX, Hulu
TV // 6 hours ago
'Superspreader' to premiere on Aug. 19 on FX, Hulu
July 27 (UPI) -- FX has announced that its next New York Times documentary film will premiere on Aug. 19, and also released a trailer.
GOT7's Jackson falls from sky in 'Cruel' music video teaser
Music // 7 hours ago
GOT7's Jackson falls from sky in 'Cruel' music video teaser
July 27 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jackson released a preview of the video for his new solo single "Cruel."
Seth Meyers tests positive for COVID-19 again, cancels 'Late Night' through week
TV // 7 hours ago
Seth Meyers tests positive for COVID-19 again, cancels 'Late Night' through week
July 27 (UPI) -- Seth Meyers, the host of "Late Night With Seth Meyers," has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time and has canceled his remaining shows for the rest of the week.
'Grey's Anatomy': Harry Shum Jr. joins Season 19 of ABC series
TV // 8 hours ago
'Grey's Anatomy': Harry Shum Jr. joins Season 19 of ABC series
July 27 (UPI) -- "Glee" and "Shadowhunters" actor Harry Shum Jr. will play a new resident on the ABC medical drama "Grey's Anatomy."
'Fate: The Winx Saga' Season 2 coming to Netflix in September
TV // 8 hours ago
'Fate: The Winx Saga' Season 2 coming to Netflix in September
July 27 (UPI) -- "Fate: The Winx Saga" will return for a second season in September and feature new cast members Paulina Chávez, Miranda Richardson and Daniel Betts.
Shawn Mendes cancels remaining tour dates amid mental health struggles
Music // 9 hours ago
Shawn Mendes cancels remaining tour dates amid mental health struggles
July 27 (UPI) -- Shawn Mendes canceled the rest of his "Wonder" tour after postponing shows to focus on his mental health.
'Samaritan' trailer: Sylvester Stallone plays long-lost superhero
Movies // 9 hours ago
'Samaritan' trailer: Sylvester Stallone plays long-lost superhero
July 27 (UPI) -- "Samaritan," a new film starring Sylvester Stallone and "Euphoria" actor Javon Walton, is coming to Prime Video in August.
'The Capture' Season 2 to premiere in August on BBC
TV // 9 hours ago
'The Capture' Season 2 to premiere in August on BBC
July 27 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced that the second season of its hit crime drama "The Capture" will premiere in August.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Actor Tony Dow still alive in hospice care after death announcement
Actor Tony Dow still alive in hospice care after death announcement
Seventeen perform '_World' with live band in new video
Seventeen perform '_World' with live band in new video
'Pinocchio' teaser trailer introduces Guillermo del Toro's Netflix film
'Pinocchio' teaser trailer introduces Guillermo del Toro's Netflix film
Norman Lear turns 100, asks Americans to 'find unexpected common ground'
Norman Lear turns 100, asks Americans to 'find unexpected common ground'
Famous birthdays for July 27: Norman Lear, Maya Rudolph
Famous birthdays for July 27: Norman Lear, Maya Rudolph
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement