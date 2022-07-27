Famous birthdays for July 27: Norman Lear, Maya Rudolph

July 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- French novelist Alexandre Dumas the Younger in 1824
-- British aircraft pioneer Geoffrey de Havilland in 1882
-- TV producer Norman Lear in 1922 (age 100)
-- Actor Jerry Van Dyke in 1931
-- Singer/songwriter Bobbie Gentry in 1942 (age 80)
-- Actor/director Betty Thomas in 1947 (age 75)
-- Figure skater Peggy Fleming in 1948 (age 74)
-- Singer Maureen McGovern in 1949 (age 73)
-- Actor Donnie Yen in 1963 (age 59)
-- Wrestler Triple H in 1969 (age 53)
-- Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in 1970 (age 52)
-- Actor Maya Rudolph in 1972 (age 50)
-- Author Cassandra Clare in 1973 (age 49)
-- Former baseball player Alex Rodriguez in 1975 (age 47)
-- Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers in 1977 (age 45)
-- Actor Taylor Schilling in 1984 (age 38)
-- Rapper Tory Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, in 1992 (age 30)
-- Golfer Jordan Spieth in 1993 (age 29)
-- Model Winnie Harlow in 1994 (age 28)