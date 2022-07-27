Trending
July 27, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 27: Norman Lear, Maya Rudolph

By UPI Staff
Norman Lear attends the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on April 12, 2018. The TV producer turns 100 on July 27. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- French novelist Alexandre Dumas the Younger in 1824

-- British aircraft pioneer Geoffrey de Havilland in 1882

-- TV producer Norman Lear in 1922 (age 100)

-- Actor Jerry Van Dyke in 1931

-- Singer/songwriter Bobbie Gentry in 1942 (age 80)

-- Actor/director Betty Thomas in 1947 (age 75)

-- Figure skater Peggy Fleming in 1948 (age 74)

-- Singer Maureen McGovern in 1949 (age 73)

-- Actor Donnie Yen in 1963 (age 59)

-- Wrestler Triple H in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Maya Rudolph in 1972 (age 50)

-- Author Cassandra Clare in 1973 (age 49)

-- Former baseball player Alex Rodriguez in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Taylor Schilling in 1984 (age 38)

-- Rapper Tory Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, in 1992 (age 30)

-- Golfer Jordan Spieth in 1993 (age 29)

-- Model Winnie Harlow in 1994 (age 28)

