July 26, 2022 / 12:04 PM

Selena Gomez reflects on 'hard' but 'beautiful' 20s after 30th birthday

By Annie Martin
Selena Gomez looked back on the ups and downs of her 20s and shared her hopes for the future following her 30th birthday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez is looking back on the "hard" but "beautiful" experiences of her 20s.

The 30-year-old singer and actress reflected on the ups and downs of her 20s in an Instagram post Monday after turning 30 years old July 22.

"My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget. Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today," Gomez wrote.

"I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants. Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way," she said.

Gomez said she is moving forward with the support of the "strong, empowering people" around her.

"I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you," the star said. "After a few days of celebrating, my heart feels full, grateful and I can say that I'm starting to really like 30."

"Thank you SO much for being a part of my life, here's to another decade! Love you all inside and out so much it hurts!" she concluded her post.

Gomez celebrated her birthday Friday with her friend and fellow singer Taylor Swift.

Gomez released three albums, Stars Dance, Revival and Rare in her 20s and also starred in the TV series Selena + Chef and Only Murders in the Building. She also launched her own cosmetics line, Rare Beauty, in 2020.

In addition, Gomez experienced health struggles, including a kidney transplant due to lupus, and a highly-publicized split from singer Justin Bieber in her 20s.

Selena Gomez turns 30: a look back

Selena Gomez arrives for the premiere of "The Game Plan" at the El Capitan Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on September 23, 2007. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

