Nick Cannon, Bre Tiesi celebrate baby boy's birth

Nick Cannon welcomed his eighth child, his first with Bre Tiesi. File Photo by Andrea Hanks/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Nick Cannon is a dad of eight. The 41-year-old actor, rapper and television personality welcomed his eighth child, a son, in June. Advertisement

The new baby is Cannon's first child with model Bre Tiesi, who announced the birth in an Instagram post Monday.

"I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience," Tiesi captioned the post.

"This experience has changed me forever and I couldn't of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner," she said of Cannon. "Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn't of done it without you. I can't believe he's here."

Tiesi also documented her birth experience in a video on YouTube, saying she gave birth June 28. The new mom also shared how her son needed "respiratory support" following his birth.

Cannon also has twins, Monroe and Moroccan, 11, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, son Golden, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months, with Brittany Bell, and twins Zion and Zillion, 13 months, with Abby De La Rosa.

His son Zen with Alyssa Scott died at 5 months old in December.

Cannon announced in February that he was expecting a child with Tiesi.

"As everybody knows, I have a lot of children and I love them all dearly, sincerely," the star said.

"Every single one of my children is just as special as the other," he added. "It's never a competition."

Cannon hosts the Fox reality singing competition The Masked Singer, which will return for an eighth season in September.