July 25, 2022 / 7:05 AM

Jennifer Lopez launches booty balm product, poses nude for 53rd birthday

By Karen Butler
Jennifer Lopez launches booty balm product, poses nude for 53rd birthday
Jennifer Lopez began promoting her new beauty product line on her 53rd birthday. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Music superstar and actress Jennifer Lopez, who married actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck last week, celebrated her 53rd birthday Sunday by launching a new beauty product line.

"We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body," Lopez wrote on Instagram.

"It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty! Today's my birthday and I am gifting YOU with a special drop of #JLoBody FIRM + FLAUNT Targeted Booty Balm. Head over to JLoBeauty.com to shop the video for some seriously sexy science! #JLoBeauty."

The post included a video of Lopez smiling as she moisturizes her skin while wearing a revealing, black, one-piece swimsuit. It also features a photo from the product's ad campaign showing Lopez in the nude with her arm and leg artfully draped to obscure her breasts and genitals.

"We already have some amazing products targeting tightening and firming for the face, so a product for the body that addressed those same issues was a natural next step for us," Lopez told People.com.

"It was also the body part that our consumers wanted a targeted treatment for, and they couldn't find it on the market."

Lopez went on to say she hopes the products will help people practice self-care, which she thinks is important for success, health and happiness.

"I feel most confident when I'm getting my sleep, practicing my affirmations and doing my skincare, fitness and eating routines. When I'm out of rhythm, I'm not myself," she said.

"The more rehearsal I get, the more consistent I'm in rehearsal, the more confident I am when I get on stage."

Moments from Jennifer Lopez's career

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the MTV Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on May 30, 1998. Lopez was nominated for Best Female Performance and Best Kiss for "Out of Sight." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

