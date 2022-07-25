'Titanic' and 'The Omen' actor David Warner dies at 80

1/2

Actor David Warner, a British veteran of the stage and screen known for his role in "Titanic," has passed away at the age of 80, his family said in a statement. File Photo by Joan Marcus/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- David Warner, a veteran British actor known for his roles in Titanic, The Omen and the Star Trek franchise, has died at the age of 80. Warner's family confirmed his death in a statement to the BBC, telling the publication that he had passed away Sunday in a nursing home following a battle with cancer. Advertisement

"Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity," the family said. "He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years."

"We are heartbroken," the statement added.

Born in Manchester, U.K., in 1941, Warner began his career as a stage actor and became known for his work with the British theater troupe Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC).

He eventually branched out into film and television roles in the U.K. before journeying over to the United States.

Warner would eventually make a name for himself playing a variety of villainous characters.

This includes his standout role as Keith Jennings in The Omen, a 1976 supernatural film that helped spawn a horror franchise.

He is perhaps best known to American audiences, though, for his role in 1997's mega-blockbuster Titanic. Warner played Spicer Lovejoy, a sidekick to the film's main antagonist, Cal Hockley.

Warner had previously boarded the ill-fated ocean liner in a 1979 miniseries called S.O.S. Titanic, portraying one of the ship's survivors.

The actor was also known for his roles in science-fiction pieces.

He was a longtime standout in the Star Trek saga, appearing in three of the franchise's films along with a short role on the television series Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Warner would garner critical acclaim throughout his career, and won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries for his work alongside Peter O'Toole in 1981's Masada.

Tributes poured in Monday following news of the actor's death.

"I'm very sad to hear the news that David Warner has died," said Gregory Doran, artistic director emeritus of the RSC. "He was a generous spirit, a kind man, and a huge talent."

Director Edgar Wright tweeted that Warner was "an actor with a huge legacy on stage & screen and unforgettable roles."

Very sad to hear of David Warner's passing, an actor with a huge legacy on stage & screen and unforgettable roles in; Morgan: A Suitable Case For Treatment, Straw Dogs, From Beyond The Grave, The Omen, Time After Time, Time Bandits, Tron, Titanic and much more. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/sBh4VVvEfH— edgarwright (@edgarwright) July 25, 2022

Actor and filmmaker Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted that he was "glad to have been able to express my admiration for David Warner's incredible versatility and career in our time together on set."

So glad to have been able to express my admiration for David Warner's incredible versatility and career in our time together on set. Even talked him into doing a Random Roles interview with @NonStopPop, because my goodness, what a life and legacy. ❤️ -LMM https://t.co/iqETAVZjgP pic.twitter.com/jXdTO9B2OM— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 25, 2022

"What a life and legacy," Miranda added.

