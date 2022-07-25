Rege-Jean Page enjoyed 'devious' role in 'The Gray Man'

1/2

Regé-Jean Page discussed his film "The Gray Man" and shut down speculation about his return to "Bridgerton" on "Good Morning America." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Regé-Jean Page says he enjoyed his "devious" role in the new film The Gray Man. The 34-year-old actor discussed the movie during Monday's episode of Good Morning America. Advertisement

Page plays the villainous Denny Carmichael in The Gray Man, which premiered Friday on Netflix. The film is an action thriller also starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

On GMA, Page said it felt "great" to transition from playing heartthrob Simon, the Duke of Hastings on Bridgerton to portraying Carmichael.

"The joy of villains is you get to just relish them. With Denny Carmichael in The Gray Man, I was leaning into relishing how deliciously devious he can be," Page said.

"They joy of villains is if you do them right, the audiences get to enjoy escaping their own niceness through you," he added. "It's a holiday from myself. All the things I like about myself? Put them in a little box, just shove them under the seat, and let rip."

Page played Simon in Bridgerton Season 1 but did not return in Season 2. On GMA, the actor further shut down speculation about his possible return.

"He is now married, he now has kids, he is emotionally available and communicating," Page said of Simon. "They lived happily ever after. We're not going to touch that."

Page will next star in the upcoming film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.