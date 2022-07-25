'Goodfellas,' 'Godfather of Harlem' actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83

1/5

Paul Sorvino (L) has died, his wife Dee Dee (R) announced. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI. | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Actor Paul Sorvino died Monday at age 83. His wife, DeeDee, announced his death on Instagram. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news with Sorvino's publicist, Roger Neal. The trade says Sorvino died of natural causes. Advertisement

"The love of my life & the most wonderful man who has ever lived is gone," DeeDee wrote on Instagram. "I am heartbroken."

A prolific actor with 172 IMDB credits, Sorvino was a singer and stage actor before delving into film and television. His '70s films include Where's Poppa?, The Panic in Needle Park, The Day of the Dolphin and The Gambler.

The '90s brought notable character work to Sorvino, beginning with 1990's Goodfellas. Earlier that same year he'd played comic strip mobster Lips Manlis in Dick Tracy.

Roles in The Rocketeer, The Firm, Nixon, and Bulworth ensured audiences recognized him whenever he showed up. That included the younger audience who saw him as the Capulet patriarch in Romeo + Juliet or kids who saw him as the bad guy in See Spot Run or heard his voice in Hey Arnold!

Sorvino continued acting through 2021 on the EPIX drama Godfather of Harlem. He has other projects listed in post-production.

Sorvino's three children, Mira, Michael and Amanda, are also actors. Mira won the Academy Award for her role in Mighty Aphrodite and recently starred on the Starz horror-comedy Shining Vale.

Notable Deaths of 2022

Paul Sorvino arrives outside at the premiere of Burnt at MoMA in New York City on October 20, 2015. The "Goodfellas" actor died at age 83 on July 25. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo