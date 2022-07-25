Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 25, 2022 / 3:00 AM / Updated July 25, 2020 at 9:12 AM

Famous birthdays for July 25: Matt LeBlanc, Shantel VanSanten

By UPI Staff
Matt LeBlanc attends a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles on July 31, 2019. The actor turns 55 on July 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Revolutionary War Gen. Henry Knox in 1750

-- First lady Anna Harrison in 1775

-- Artist Thomas Eakins in 1844

-- Scientist Rosalind Franklin in 1920

-- Actor Estelle Getty in 1923

-- Actor Barbara Harris in 1935

-- Civil rights figure Emmett Till in 1941

-- Percussionist Jose Areas in 1946 (age 76)

-- Folk singer/songwriter Steve Goodman in 1948

-- Football Hall of Fame member Walter Payton in 1954

-- Model/actor Iman Abdulmajid in 1955 (age 67)

-- Actor Matt LeBlanc in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Wendy Raquel Robinson in 1967 (age 55)

-- Louise Joy Brown, the first "test-tube" baby, in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Juan Pablo Di Pace in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Brad Renfro in 1982

-- Actor Shantel VanSanten in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor James Lafferty in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Meg Donnelly in 2000 (age 22)

-- Actor Mason Cook in 2000 (age 22)

