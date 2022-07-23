Advertisement
July 23, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 23: Marlon Wayans, Alison Krauss

By UPI Staff
1/2
Famous birthdays for July 23: Marlon Wayans, Alison Krauss
Marlon Wayans arrives at the Weinstein Company and Netflix 2017 Golden Globes after party at the Beverly Hilton in California on January 8. The actor turns 50 on July 23. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Pope Clement XI in 1649

-- Detective novelist Raymond Chandler in 1888

-- Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie in 1892

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy in 1936 (age 86)

-- Actor Ronny Cox in 1938 (age 84)

-- Talk show host Don Imus in 1940

-- Drummer Dino Danelli in 1944 (age 78)

-- Actor Edie McClurg in 1945 (age 77)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician David Essex in 1947 (age 75)

-- Drummer John Rutsey in 1952

-- Dutch film director Theo van Gogh in 1957

-- Actor Woody Harrelson in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Eriq La Salle in 1962 (age 60)

-- Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman in 1967

-- Guitarist Slash, born Saul Hudson, in 1965 (age 57)

-- Filmmaker Shawn Levy in 1968 (age 54)

-- Singer Alison Krauss in 1971 (age 51)

File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI
-- Actor Marlon Wayans in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Kathryn Hahn in 1973 (age 49)

-- Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky in 1973 (age 49)

-- Singer Michelle Williams in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor Paul Wesley in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Daniel Radcliffe in 1989 (age 33)

-- Country singer Danielle Bradbery in 1996 (age 26)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

