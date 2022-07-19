Trending
July 19, 2022 / 9:40 AM

'Insecure' actor Jay Ellis, Nina Senicar marry in Italy

By Annie Martin
July 19 (UPI) -- Insecure actor Jay Ellis is a married man.

The 40-year-old actor married Serbian actress Nina Senicar in Tuscany, Italy, after delaying their wedding twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ellis shared a wedding photo Monday on Instagram.

"July 9th, 2022... Per sempre," he captioned the post, writing "forever" in Italian.

Ellis and Senicar met through a mutual friend at a bar in Los Angeles in 2015. The couple got engaged in January 2019 and decided to hold their wedding in Italy.

"We always knew we wanted to get married in Italy because going there was the first trip we ever took together," Senicar told Vogue.

Ellis and Senicar's wedding was a three-day event with 190 of their friends and family.

"Seeing all of our friends from different parts of our lives together smiling and laughing, connecting, forming their own friendships was such a huge part of what we wanted out of the weekend and the celebration. We wanted to create moments and memories that would last the rest of our lives," Ellis said.

Ellis is known for playing Lawrence on the HBO series Insecure and Lt. Reuben "Payback" Fitch in the new film Top Gun: Maverick.

