Famous birthdays for July 19: Jared Padalecki, Anthony Edwards

Jared Padalecki arrives on the red carpet of The CW Network's 2018 upfront at The London Hotel on May 17, 2018, in New York City. The actor turns 40 on July 19. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include: Advertisement

-- American firearms inventor Samuel Colt in 1814

-- French painter Edgar Degas in 1834

-- Famed murder suspect Lizzie Borden in 1860

-- Dr. Charles H. Mayo, co-founder of the Mayo Clinic, in 1865

-- Amateur singer Florence Foster Jenkins in 1868

-- Author A.J. Cronin in 1896

-- Former CIA agent/author Philip Agee in 1935

-- Singer Vikki Carr in 1941 (age 81)

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Ilie Nastase in 1946 (age 76)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Musician Bernie Leadon in 1947 (age 75)

-- Queen guitarist Brian May in 1947 (age 75)

-- Businessman Howard Schultz in 1953 (age 69)

-- Filmmaker Atom Egoyan in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Anthony Edwards in 1962 (age 60)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Sportscaster Stuart Scott in 1965

-- TV host Chris Kratt in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Benedict Cumberbatch in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Jared Padalecki in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Trai Byers in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor Ryan Dorsey in 1983 (age 39)

-- Model Romee Strijd in 1995 (age 27)