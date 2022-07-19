Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 19, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 19: Jared Padalecki, Anthony Edwards

By UPI Staff
1/3
Famous birthdays for July 19: Jared Padalecki, Anthony Edwards
Jared Padalecki arrives on the red carpet of The CW Network's 2018 upfront at The London Hotel on May 17, 2018, in New York City. The actor turns 40 on July 19. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

Advertisement

-- American firearms inventor Samuel Colt in 1814

-- French painter Edgar Degas in 1834

-- Famed murder suspect Lizzie Borden in 1860

-- Dr. Charles H. Mayo, co-founder of the Mayo Clinic, in 1865

-- Amateur singer Florence Foster Jenkins in 1868

-- Author A.J. Cronin in 1896

-- Former CIA agent/author Philip Agee in 1935

-- Singer Vikki Carr in 1941 (age 81)

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Ilie Nastase in 1946 (age 76)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Musician Bernie Leadon in 1947 (age 75)

-- Queen guitarist Brian May in 1947 (age 75)

-- Businessman Howard Schultz in 1953 (age 69)

-- Filmmaker Atom Egoyan in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Anthony Edwards in 1962 (age 60)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Sportscaster Stuart Scott in 1965

-- TV host Chris Kratt in 1969 (age 53)

Advertisement

-- Actor Benedict Cumberbatch in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Jared Padalecki in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Trai Byers in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor Ryan Dorsey in 1983 (age 39)

-- Model Romee Strijd in 1995 (age 27)

File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI

Latest Headlines

'Madam Secretary' alum Erich Bergen to star in Broadway's 'Chicago'
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
'Madam Secretary' alum Erich Bergen to star in Broadway's 'Chicago'
July 18 (UPI) -- Erich Bergen has signed on to play Billy Flynn in the Broadway musical, "Chicago."
Steve Martin releases 'Angel in Flip Flops' music video
Music // 9 hours ago
Steve Martin releases 'Angel in Flip Flops' music video
July 18 (UPI) -- Actor, comedian and writer Steve Martin released an animated music video Monday for the song, "Angel in Flip Flops."
Annie Murphy fakes her death in 'Kevin' Season 2 trailer
TV // 12 hours ago
Annie Murphy fakes her death in 'Kevin' Season 2 trailer
July 18 (UPI) -- AMC released the trailer for "Kevin Can F**k Himself" Season 2 on Monday. The second and final season of the show features Allison (Annie Murphy) attempt to fake her own death to escape Kevin (Eric Petersen).
'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race' announces Season 2 premiere
TV // 12 hours ago
'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race' announces Season 2 premiere
July 18 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Secret Drag Race" has released a trailer for its upcoming second season, which will premiere on Aug. 12.
Judith Light, Rosemarie DeWitt headline cast of film 'Out of My Mind'
Movies // 12 hours ago
Judith Light, Rosemarie DeWitt headline cast of film 'Out of My Mind'
July 18 (UPI) -- Disney+ announced a slate of new cast members for its upcoming original film "Out of My Mind," including Judith Light and Rosemarie DeWitt.
Dwayne Johnson, Aaron Rodgers, more present at ESPYs Wednesday
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
Dwayne Johnson, Aaron Rodgers, more present at ESPYs Wednesday
July 18 (UPI) -- ESPN announced presenters for the ESPY awards airing live Wednesday. Dwayne Johnson and Aaron Rodgers are among the celebrities and athletes presenting at the awards show.
Apple TV+ sets September release date for 'Central Park' Season 3
TV // 13 hours ago
Apple TV+ sets September release date for 'Central Park' Season 3
July 18 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has set a Sep. 9 release for the upcoming third season of the Emmy-nominated series "Central Park".
Seventeen release 'Sector 17' album, '_World' music video
Music // 14 hours ago
Seventeen release 'Sector 17' album, '_World' music video
July 18 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen released the repackaged album "Sector 17" and a music video for the single "_World."
Ateez to launch 'The Fellowship: Break the Wall' world tour in October
Music // 14 hours ago
Ateez to launch 'The Fellowship: Break the Wall' world tour in October
July 18 (UPI) -- K-pop group Ateez will perform shows in South Korea, North America and Japan on its "The Fellowship: Break the Wall" world tour.
Chris Hemsworth voices love for Elsa Pataky on her 46th birthday
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Chris Hemsworth voices love for Elsa Pataky on her 46th birthday
July 18 (UPI) -- "Thor: Love and Thunder" star Chris Hemsworth posted a tribute to his wife, actress Elsa Pataky, on her 46th birthday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jennifer Lopez confirms she married Ben Affleck: 'Best night of our lives'
Jennifer Lopez confirms she married Ben Affleck: 'Best night of our lives'
Sports Illustrated model Nicole Williams English reveals pregnancy on runway
Sports Illustrated model Nicole Williams English reveals pregnancy on runway
Sylvester Stallone demands 'Rocky' rights from producer on Instagram
Sylvester Stallone demands 'Rocky' rights from producer on Instagram
Limp Bizkit postpones U.K. tour following Fred Durst health concerns
Limp Bizkit postpones U.K. tour following Fred Durst health concerns
Sheree Whitfield hasn't heard from Tyrone Gilliams since Philly scene on 'RHOA'
Sheree Whitfield hasn't heard from Tyrone Gilliams since Philly scene on 'RHOA'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement