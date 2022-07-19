Trending
July 19, 2022 / 10:10 AM

Reports: Emily Ratajkowski, Sebastian Bear-McClard split up

By Annie Martin
1/5
Emily Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard have reportedly split after four years of marriage. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard are calling it quits on their marriage.

Us Weekly reported Monday that Ratajkowski, a model and actress, and Bear-McClard, a producer, have split after four years of marriage.

Entertainment Tonight confirmed the news.

"Emily and Sebastian have split. They had been having issues as a couple for a bit," a source said. "Emily is focused on herself and their son. Emily is adjusting to this change and plans to file for divorce soon."

Ratajkowski was spotted without her wedding ring during an outing July 14 in New York City.

People said Ratajkowski initiated the split.

"They split recently. It was Em's decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom," a source said.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard married in February 2018 after just weeks of dating. The pair have a 16-month-old son, Sylvester Apollo.

Ratajkowski came to fame after starring in Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" music video. She has since appeared in the films Gone Girl, We Are Your Friends and I Feel Pretty.

