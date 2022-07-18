Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 18, 2022 / 6:26 PM

'Madam Secretary' alum Erich Bergen to star in Broadway's 'Chicago'

By Karen Butler
1/2
'Madam Secretary' alum Erich Bergen to star in Broadway's 'Chicago'
Erich Bergen is set to star in "Chicago" on Broadway this summer. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Madam Secretary, Waitress and Jersey Boys alum Erich Bergen has signed on to play Billy Flynn in the Broadway musical, Chicago.

The Tony-winning show's producers said Monday that Bergen's first performance is scheduled for Aug. 1.

Advertisement

"Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her," a synopsis of the show said.

"Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids."

This is the musical revival's 25th anniversary year.

Read More

Brenda Song: 'Love Accidentally' is fun twist on rom-com using today's tech tropes Jemima Rooper can 'totally see' why 'Attic' matriarch makes twisted decisions Emma McDonald channels her 'inner Tom Cruise' to play 'Moonhaven' badass 'Downton Abbey' star Phyllis Logan sees 'great love' in Elsie-Carson romance

Latest Headlines

Steve Martin releases 'Angel in Flip Flops' music video
Music // 1 hour ago
Steve Martin releases 'Angel in Flip Flops' music video
July 18 (UPI) -- Actor, comedian and writer Steve Martin released an animated music video Monday for the song, "Angel in Flip Flops."
Annie Murphy fakes her death in 'Kevin' Season 2 trailer
TV // 4 hours ago
Annie Murphy fakes her death in 'Kevin' Season 2 trailer
July 18 (UPI) -- AMC released the trailer for "Kevin Can F**k Himself" Season 2 on Monday. The second and final season of the show features Allison (Annie Murphy) attempt to fake her own death to escape Kevin (Eric Petersen).
'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race' announces Season 2 premiere
TV // 4 hours ago
'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race' announces Season 2 premiere
July 18 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Secret Drag Race" has released a trailer for its upcoming second season, which will premiere on Aug. 12.
Judith Light, Rosemarie DeWitt headline cast of film 'Out of My Mind'
Movies // 5 hours ago
Judith Light, Rosemarie DeWitt headline cast of film 'Out of My Mind'
July 18 (UPI) -- Disney+ announced a slate of new cast members for its upcoming original film "Out of My Mind," including Judith Light and Rosemarie DeWitt.
Dwayne Johnson, Aaron Rodgers, more present at ESPYs Wednesday
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Dwayne Johnson, Aaron Rodgers, more present at ESPYs Wednesday
July 18 (UPI) -- ESPN announced presenters for the ESPY awards airing live Wednesday. Dwayne Johnson and Aaron Rodgers are among the celebrities and athletes presenting at the awards show.
Apple TV+ sets September release date for 'Central Park' Season 3
TV // 6 hours ago
Apple TV+ sets September release date for 'Central Park' Season 3
July 18 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has set a Sep. 9 release for the upcoming third season of the Emmy-nominated series "Central Park".
Seventeen release 'Sector 17' album, '_World' music video
Music // 6 hours ago
Seventeen release 'Sector 17' album, '_World' music video
July 18 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen released the repackaged album "Sector 17" and a music video for the single "_World."
Ateez to launch 'The Fellowship: Break the Wall' world tour in October
Music // 6 hours ago
Ateez to launch 'The Fellowship: Break the Wall' world tour in October
July 18 (UPI) -- K-pop group Ateez will perform shows in South Korea, North America and Japan on its "The Fellowship: Break the Wall" world tour.
Chris Hemsworth voices love for Elsa Pataky on her 46th birthday
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Chris Hemsworth voices love for Elsa Pataky on her 46th birthday
July 18 (UPI) -- "Thor: Love and Thunder" star Chris Hemsworth posted a tribute to his wife, actress Elsa Pataky, on her 46th birthday.
'Surfside Girls' trailer: Apple TV+ brings graphic novel series to life
TV // 7 hours ago
'Surfside Girls' trailer: Apple TV+ brings graphic novel series to life
July 18 (UPI) -- "Surfside Girls," a kids and family mystery series based on the Kim Dwinell graphic novel, is coming to Apple TV+ in August.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jennifer Lopez confirms she married Ben Affleck: 'Best night of our lives'
Jennifer Lopez confirms she married Ben Affleck: 'Best night of our lives'
Sports Illustrated model Nicole Williams English reveals pregnancy on runway
Sports Illustrated model Nicole Williams English reveals pregnancy on runway
Sylvester Stallone demands 'Rocky' rights from producer on Instagram
Sylvester Stallone demands 'Rocky' rights from producer on Instagram
Limp Bizkit postpones U.K. tour following Fred Durst health concerns
Limp Bizkit postpones U.K. tour following Fred Durst health concerns
Aurora Perrineau double checked she understood 'Westworld' twist
Aurora Perrineau double checked she understood 'Westworld' twist
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement