'Madam Secretary' alum Erich Bergen to star in Broadway's 'Chicago'

1/2

Erich Bergen is set to star in "Chicago" on Broadway this summer. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Madam Secretary, Waitress and Jersey Boys alum Erich Bergen has signed on to play Billy Flynn in the Broadway musical, Chicago. The Tony-winning show's producers said Monday that Bergen's first performance is scheduled for Aug. 1. Advertisement

"Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her," a synopsis of the show said.

"Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids."

This is the musical revival's 25th anniversary year.