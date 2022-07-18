Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 18, 2022 / 11:26 AM

'Bachelorette' alum Jed Wyatt is engaged

By Annie Martin

July 18 (UPI) -- Bachelorette alum Jed Wyatt is engaged to be married.

The singer and television personality announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Ellen Decker, on Sunday.

Advertisement

Wyatt shared photos on Instagram that showed him proposing to Decker in Tennessee.

"Ellen, you are the greatest joy of my life. Getting to spend so much time with you has taught me so much. Above all, our ability to work through difficult situations has been very impressive," Wyatt captioned the post. "We're rooted in a love deeper than anything I could have ever prayed for."

"Ellen is the coolest, most fun, funny, down to earth, hardest working, healthiest eating, routing doing, long walking, breath of fresh air I've ever met. Facts are this, I don't remember what I said down there on one knee, but with the tears flowing, Ellen Decker said yes to me," he said.

Advertisement

Wyatt said he is "elated" to spend the rest of his life with his future wife.

"I get to love you, protect you, support you, and buy you endless amounts of sprinkles," he wrote. "Waking up to that ring on your hand the past couple days has been one of the happiest feelings I have felt in my life. You deserve it all, Ellen."

Advertisement

Fellow Bachelor Nation alums Hannah Godwin and John Paul Jones were among those to congratulate Wyatt and Decker in the comments.

"Yay! So happy for you two," Godwin wrote.

"Congratulations to both of you!!!!!" Jones said.

Wyatt and Decker started dating in 2019 following Wyatt's appearance in The Bachelorette Season 15. Wyatt won the season and got engaged to Hannah Brown but the couple split in the After the Final Rose special.

Read More

Bachelor Nation star Tia Booth expecting baby boy Sheree Whitfield hasn't heard from Tyrone Gilliams since Philly scene on 'RHOA' 'Big Brother' couple Jessica Graf, Cody Nickson celebrate birth of third child What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Big Brother' couple Jessica Graf, Cody Nickson celebrate birth of third child
Entertainment News // 44 minutes ago
'Big Brother' couple Jessica Graf, Cody Nickson celebrate birth of third child
July 18 (UPI) -- "Big Brother" couple Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson welcomed their third child together, daughter Atlas.
Sheree Whitfield hasn't heard from Tyrone Gilliams since Philly scene on 'RHOA'
TV // 1 hour ago
Sheree Whitfield hasn't heard from Tyrone Gilliams since Philly scene on 'RHOA'
July 18 (UPI) -- Shereé Whitfield gave an update on her relationship with Tyrone Gilliams after "Real Housewives of Atlanta" showed Gilliams stand up Whitfield in Philadelphia.
Limp Bizkit postpones U.K. tour following Fred Durst health concerns
Music // 1 hour ago
Limp Bizkit postpones U.K. tour following Fred Durst health concerns
July 18 (UPI) -- Rap rock group Limp Bizkit has postponed their tour of the United Kingdom amidst lead vocalist Fred Durst's health concerns.
'Carter' trailer teases 'nonstop action' in Korean film
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Carter' trailer teases 'nonstop action' in Korean film
July 18 (UPI) -- "Carter," a new film from "The Villainess" director Jung Byung-gil and starring Joo Won, is coming to Netflix in August.
David Henrie, wife Maria Cahill celebrate birth of third child
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
David Henrie, wife Maria Cahill celebrate birth of third child
July 18 (UPI) -- "Wizards of Waverly Place" actor David Henrie and his wife, Maria Cahill, welcomed their third child after previously experiencing multiple miscarriages.
'The Idol' teaser trailer introduces The Weeknd's HBO series
TV // 2 hours ago
'The Idol' teaser trailer introduces The Weeknd's HBO series
July 18 (UPI) -- "The Idol," a new series from The Weeknd and "Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson and starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, is coming to HBO.
Kid Cudi to replace Kanye West at Rolling Loud Music Festival
Music // 2 hours ago
Kid Cudi to replace Kanye West at Rolling Loud Music Festival
July 18 (UPI) -- Rapper Kanye West has pulled out of the Rolling Loud Music Festival in Miami, the second time this year that he has canceled a scheduled appearance at a live concert.
Sports Illustrated model Nicole Williams English reveals pregnancy on runway
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated model Nicole Williams English reveals pregnancy on runway
July 18 (UPI) -- Model Nicole Williams English revealed she is pregnant with her first child during Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's Miami Swim Week runway show during the weekend.
Sylvester Stallone demands 'Rocky' rights from producer on Instagram
Movies // 3 hours ago
Sylvester Stallone demands 'Rocky' rights from producer on Instagram
July 18 (UPI) -- Sylvester Stallone is attacking producer, Irwin Winkler, on Instagram for not giving up or sharing with him the rights to the eight-picture "Rocky" and "Creed" film franchise Stallone created and starred in.
Billy Crystal's 'Mr. Saturday Night' to close on Sept. 4
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Billy Crystal's 'Mr. Saturday Night' to close on Sept. 4
July 18 (UPI) -- Billy Crystal's Broadway show, "Mr. Saturday Night," is set to close on Sept. 4.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FCC orders carriers to stop delivering auto warranty robocalls
FCC orders carriers to stop delivering auto warranty robocalls
Aurora Perrineau double checked she understood 'Westworld' twist
Aurora Perrineau double checked she understood 'Westworld' twist
Study: Even 2 to 3 beers a week may cause brain changes, cognitive decline
Study: Even 2 to 3 beers a week may cause brain changes, cognitive decline
Gloria Estefan praises Jennifer Lopez, Shakira's Super Bowl LIV show: 'They killed it'
Gloria Estefan praises Jennifer Lopez, Shakira's Super Bowl LIV show: 'They killed it'
Ana de Armas says scrutiny during Ben Affleck romance was 'horrible'
Ana de Armas says scrutiny during Ben Affleck romance was 'horrible'
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement