July 18, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 18: Priyanka Chopra, Fionn Whitehead

By UPI Staff
Priyanka Chopra attends The Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on November 29. The actor turns 40 on July 18. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- English novelist William Makepeace Thackeray in 1811

-- Titanic survivor Margaret Brown "The Unsinkable Molly Brown" in 1867

-- Playwright Clifford Odets in 1906

-- Comedian Red Skelton in 1913

-- South African leader/Nobel Peace Price laureate Nelson Mandela in 1918

-- Astronaut/Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio, in 1921

-- Gold medal ice skater Dick Button in 1929 (age 93)

-- Journalist/author Hunter S. Thompson in 1937

-- Pop singer Dion DiMucci in 1939 (age 83)

-- Actor James Brolin in 1940 (age 82)

-- Former baseball manager Joe Torre in 1940 (age 82)

-- Singer Martha Reeves in 1941 (age 81)

-- Publisher Steve Forbes in 1947 (age 75)

-- Businessman Richard Branson in 1950 (age 72)

-- Country singer Ricky Skaggs in 1954 (age 68)

-- Actor Elizabeth McGovern in 1961 (age 61)

-- Talk show host Wendy Williams in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor Vin Diesel in 1967 (age 55)

-- Filmmaker Joe Russo in 1971 (age 51)

-- Rapper M.I.A., born Mathangi "Maya" Arulpragasam, in 1975 (age 47)

-- Model/actor Elsa Pataky in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Kristen Bell in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor Michiel Huisman in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Priyanka Chopra in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Chace Crawford in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Fionn Whitehead in 1997 (age 25)

