Entertainment News
July 18, 2022 / 9:41 AM

David Henrie, wife Maria Cahill celebrate birth of third child

By Annie Martin

July 18 (UPI) -- David Henrie is a dad of three.

The 33-year-old actor welcomed his third child, daughter Gemma Clare, with his wife, Maria Cahill, on Sunday.

Henrie shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of himself and Cahill with their baby girl.

"IT'S A GIRL!!!! Gemma Clare Henrie was born 7lbs 15oz at 3:21am. Maria is currently enjoying the most deserved nap ever haha. She stuck to her plan I and had a drug free birth and I couldn't be more in awe of her!" he captioned the post. "Thanks be to god for the greatest gift on earth and Maria and I thank you all for your prayers."

Henrie and Cahill also have a 3-year-old daughter, Philomena, and a 19-month-old son, James.

The couple announced in December that they were expecting their third child after experiencing multiple miscarriages.

"I'm proud of her because she did what needed to be done to heal, and now we've been given another chance with our 3rd child and we are hopefully clear of miscarriage danger," Henrie said on Instagram at the time.

Henrie is known for playing Justin Russo on the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place and Luke on the CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother. He most recently directed the 2020 film This is the Year.

