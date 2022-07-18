Chris Hemsworth voices love for Elsa Pataky on her 46th birthday

1/5

Chris Hemsworth (L) posted a tribute to his wife, actress Elsa Pataky, on her 46th birthday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Chris Hemsworth is voicing his love for his wife, Elsa Pataky, on her 46th birthday. The 38-year-old actor marked the occasion Monday by posting a tribute to Pataky on Instagram. Advertisement

Hemsworth shared a photo on Instagram that shows him sitting on Pataky's lap on the set of his film Thor: Love and Thunder.

"Happy birthday to this gorgeous lady! Thanks for always being my rock to sit on but way comfier. Love you @elsapataky," he captioned the post.

Pataky posted photos on her own account that show her celebrating with friends and family at a resort.

"Having such a great time with this LEGENDS!/ pasándolo bien!!" she wrote.

Hemsworth and Pataky married in December 2010 and have three children, daughter India, 10, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 8. The couple moved their family from Los Angeles to Hemsworth's home country of Australia in 2015.

"It wasn't a hard decision to move back to Australia because this part of the world is such a special place," Hemsworth told Tourism Australia in 2016. "This is the place I want my kids to grow up -- that's the world I want them to be a part of."

Hemsworth plays Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder, which opened in theaters earlier this month. The film topped the North American box office for a second weekend as of Sunday.

Thor: Love and Thunder is a Marvel movie directed by Taika Waititi and co-starring Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Russell Crowe and Natalie Portman.