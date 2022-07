Famous birthdays for July 17: Camilla Parker Bowles, Billie Lourd

1/2

Camilla, duchess of Cornwall, travels in an open state carriage during the annual Trooping the Color to celebrate the queen's 90th birthday celebrations at The Mall in London on June 11, 2016. The duchess turns 75 on July 17. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include:

-- English clergyman/author Isaac Watts in 1674

-- Financier John Jacob Astor in 1763

-- Mystery writer Erle Stanley Gardner in 1889

-- Actor James Cagney in 1899

-- TV personality Art Linkletter in 1912

-- Comedian Phyllis Diller in 1917

-- Actor Donald Sutherland in 1935 (age 87)

-- Actor/singer Diahann Carroll in 1935

-- Musician Peter Schickele in 1935 (age 87)

-- Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei in 1939 (age 83)

-- Rock musician Spencer Davis in 1939

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Connie Hawkins in 1942

-- Camilla Parker Bowles, duchess of Cornwall, in 1947 (age 75)

-- Actor Lucie Arnaz in 1951 (age 71)

-- Actor David Hasselhoff in 1952 (age 70)

-- Singer Nicolette Larson in 1952

-- Singer Phoebe Snow in 1952

-- Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel in 1954 (age 68)

-- Filmmaker Wong Kar-wai in 1958 (age 64)

-- TV producer Mark Burnett in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actress Beth Littleford in 1968 (age 54)

-- Motorcycle racer Carey Hart in 1975 (age 47)

-- Country singer Luke Bryan in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Stefania Spampinato in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Billie Lourd in 1992 (age 30)