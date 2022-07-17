Famous birthdays for July 17: Camilla Parker Bowles, Billie Lourd

July 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
July 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include:
-- English clergyman/author Isaac Watts in 1674
-- Financier John Jacob Astor in 1763
-- Mystery writer Erle Stanley Gardner in 1889
-- Actor James Cagney in 1899
-- TV personality Art Linkletter in 1912
-- Comedian Phyllis Diller in 1917
-- Actor Donald Sutherland in 1935 (age 87)
-- Actor/singer Diahann Carroll in 1935
-- Musician Peter Schickele in 1935 (age 87)
-- Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei in 1939 (age 83)
-- Rock musician Spencer Davis in 1939
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Connie Hawkins in 1942
-- Camilla Parker Bowles, duchess of Cornwall, in 1947 (age 75)
-- Actor Lucie Arnaz in 1951 (age 71)
-- Actor David Hasselhoff in 1952 (age 70)
-- Singer Nicolette Larson in 1952
-- Singer Phoebe Snow in 1952
-- Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel in 1954 (age 68)
-- Filmmaker Wong Kar-wai in 1958 (age 64)
-- TV producer Mark Burnett in 1960 (age 62)
-- Actress Beth Littleford in 1968 (age 54)
-- Motorcycle racer Carey Hart in 1975 (age 47)
-- Country singer Luke Bryan in 1976 (age 46)
-- Actor Stefania Spampinato in 1982 (age 40)
-- Actor Billie Lourd in 1992 (age 30)