Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 16, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 16: Will Ferrell, Tony Kushner

By UPI Staff
1/2
Famous birthdays for July 16: Will Ferrell, Tony Kushner
Will Ferrell attends the premiere of "The House" at the TCL Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on June 26, 2017. The actor turns 55 on July 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include

Advertisement

-- Mary Baker Eddy, founder of the Christian Science Church, in 1821

-- Journalist/civil rights activist Ida B. Wells-Barnett in 1862

-- Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen in 1872

-- Baseball great/"Black Sox" scandal figure "Shoeless" Joe Jackson in 1887

-- Actor Percy Kilbride ("Pa Kettle") in 1888

-- First U.N. Secretary-General Trygva Lie in 1896

-- Popcorn tycoon Orville Redenbacher in 1907

-- Actor Barbara Stanwyck in 1907

-- Actor/dancer Ginger Rogers in 1911

Actor Ginger Rogers and actor Jimmy Stewart hold their Oscars in 1941. Rogers was born on this day in 1911. UPI File Photo

-- Actor Corin Redgrave in 1939

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Margaret Court in 1942 (age 80)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Jimmy Johnson in 1943 (age 79)

-- Playwright Tony Kushner in 1956 (age 66)

File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI
Advertisement

-- Irish dancer Michael Flatley in 1958 (age 64)

-- Actor Phoebe Cates in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor Will Ferrell in 1967 (age 55)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Barry Sanders in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Rain Pryor in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Corey Feldman in 1971 (age 51)

-- Soccer player Carli Lloyd in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Rosa Salazar in 1985 (age 37)

-- Singer James Maslow in 1990 (age 32)

-- Actor Alexandra Shipp in 1991 (age 31)

-- Singer Luke Hemmings in 1996 (age 26)

File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI

Latest Headlines

Olivia Colman, Colin Firth film 'Empire of Light' to open December
Movies // 11 hours ago
Olivia Colman, Colin Firth film 'Empire of Light' to open December
July 15 (UPI) -- Searchlight Pictures announced the release date for Sam Mendes' film, "Empire of Light." The film, starring Olivia Colman and Colin Firth, premieres Dec. 9 in theaters.
AMC celebrates 'Mad Men' 15th anniversary
TV // 12 hours ago
AMC celebrates 'Mad Men' 15th anniversary
July 15 (UPI) -- AMC announced plans to celebrate the 15th anniversary of "Mad Men," which premiered July 19, 2007.
'The Boys: Gen V' cast tease action, humor in spinoff series
TV // 13 hours ago
'The Boys: Gen V' cast tease action, humor in spinoff series
July 15 (UPI) -- Amazon shared an official title and more details about "The Boys" spinoff "The Boys: Gen V."
Kelsea Ballerini releases 'Love is a Cowboy' ahead of new album
Music // 14 hours ago
Kelsea Ballerini releases 'Love is a Cowboy' ahead of new album
July 15 (UPI) -- Kelsea Ballerini released "Love is a Cowboy," a new song from her forthcoming album, "Subject to Change."
Paramore to launch first tour in four years
Music // 14 hours ago
Paramore to launch first tour in four years
July 15 (UPI) -- Paramore will kick off a new North American tour, their first in four years, in October.
'Tales of the Walking Dead' teaser features Olivia Munn, Terry Crews
TV // 15 hours ago
'Tales of the Walking Dead' teaser features Olivia Munn, Terry Crews
July 15 (UPI) -- AMC shared a teaser for "Tales of the Walking Dead" starring Anthony Edwards, Parker Posey, Olivia Munn and Terry Crews.
Itzy release new EP, 'Sneakers' music video
Music // 15 hours ago
Itzy release new EP, 'Sneakers' music video
July 15 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Itzy released the EP "Checkmate" and a music video for the song "Sneakers."
'Dancing with the Stars' couple Jenna Johnson, Val Chmerkovskiy expecting child
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
'Dancing with the Stars' couple Jenna Johnson, Val Chmerkovskiy expecting child
July 15 (UPI) -- "Dancing with the Stars" pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are expecting their first child in January.
Madison LeCroy says she never 'truly made up' with Austen Kroll
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Madison LeCroy says she never 'truly made up' with Austen Kroll
July 15 (UPI) -- Madison LeCroy gave an update on her relationship with Austen Kroll following the "Southern Charm" Season 7 reunion.
Demi Lovato performs 'Confident' using toy train set on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Music // 16 hours ago
Demi Lovato performs 'Confident' using toy train set on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
July 15 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" following the release of their new song "Substance."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

What to stream this weekend: 'Persuasion,' 'Zombies 3'
What to stream this weekend: 'Persuasion,' 'Zombies 3'
'Dr. Death' gets second season on Peacock
'Dr. Death' gets second season on Peacock
'Law & Order' icon Chris Meloni appears naked in Peloton commercial
'Law & Order' icon Chris Meloni appears naked in Peloton commercial
'She Will' transported Alice Krige 'to a different reality'
'She Will' transported Alice Krige 'to a different reality'
'Game of Thrones' alum Sophie Turner gives birth to 2nd child
'Game of Thrones' alum Sophie Turner gives birth to 2nd child
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement