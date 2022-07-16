Famous birthdays for July 16: Will Ferrell, Tony Kushner

1/2

Will Ferrell attends the premiere of "The House" at the TCL Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on June 26, 2017. The actor turns 55 on July 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

-- Mary Baker Eddy, founder of the Christian Science Church, in 1821

-- Journalist/civil rights activist Ida B. Wells-Barnett in 1862

-- Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen in 1872

-- Baseball great/"Black Sox" scandal figure "Shoeless" Joe Jackson in 1887

-- Actor Percy Kilbride ("Pa Kettle") in 1888

-- First U.N. Secretary-General Trygva Lie in 1896

-- Popcorn tycoon Orville Redenbacher in 1907

-- Actor Barbara Stanwyck in 1907

-- Actor/dancer Ginger Rogers in 1911

Actor Ginger Rogers and actor Jimmy Stewart hold their Oscars in 1941. Rogers was born on this day in 1911. UPI File Photo

-- Actor Corin Redgrave in 1939

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Margaret Court in 1942 (age 80)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Jimmy Johnson in 1943 (age 79)

-- Playwright Tony Kushner in 1956 (age 66)

-- Irish dancer Michael Flatley in 1958 (age 64)

-- Actor Phoebe Cates in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor Will Ferrell in 1967 (age 55)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Barry Sanders in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Rain Pryor in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Corey Feldman in 1971 (age 51)

-- Soccer player Carli Lloyd in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Rosa Salazar in 1985 (age 37)

-- Singer James Maslow in 1990 (age 32)

-- Actor Alexandra Shipp in 1991 (age 31)

-- Singer Luke Hemmings in 1996 (age 26)