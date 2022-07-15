Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 15, 2022 / 4:00 AM

What to stream this weekend: 'Persuasion,' 'Zombies 3'

By Sommer Brokaw
1/5
What to stream this weekend: 'Persuasion,' 'Zombies 3'
Dakota Johnson will star in "Persuasion," premiering on Netflix on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Netflix will bring Jane Austen's romantic novel Persuasion to life, and Disney+ will air the channel's third original film in the Zombies franchise this weekend.

Also, this weekend, an adventure-dramedy film, Don't Make Me Go, about a single father with a terminal disease dragging his daughter along on a summer road trip will air on Prime Video, and the romantic comedy, Love Accidentally, will air on Freevee.

Advertisement

Here's a rundown on some of the films and TV shows that will be released this weekend.

Films

'Persuasion' -- Netflix

Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades) will star in the Jane Austen novel-based film of the same name premiering on Friday. Johnson will play Anne Elliot, "an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities," torn between a past love and a handsome new suitor, Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis). Co-stars include Henry Golding, Richard E. Grant and Nikki Amuka-Bird.

Advertisement

'Don't Make Me Go - Prime Video

The adventure dramedy, stars John Cho (Star Trek, Cowboy Bebop), as Max, a terminally ill single father, who takes his daughter, Wally (Mia Isaac), on a summer road trip. It premieres on Friday. Co-stars include Mitchell Hope (Descendants), Jermaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords), Stefania LaVie Owen (The Carrie Diaries) and Kaya Scodelario (The King's Daughter, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.)

'Zombies 3' -- Disney+

Newcomer to the Zombies franchise Milo Manheim, 21, will star as zombie Zed in the third film on Disney+ to premiere on Friday. All three films "have conflict because that encourages conversation," Manheim told UPI. Zed has found acceptance with cheerleader Addison (Meg Donnelly), among humans, zombies, and werewolves getting along by the third film, but then, aliens swoop in to Seabrook, which shakes things up again.

'Love Accidentally'--Freevee

The romantic comedy film about a phone-only relationship after an emotional breakup premieres Friday. Brenda Song (Dollface) stars as Alexa, who mistakenly starts the relationship with Jason (Aaron O'Connell), who she's competing with for a position at an advertising firm. Denise Richards also stars as the person interviewing them for the job in the film.

Advertisement

'She Will' -- Video on Demand

The IFC Films mystery film about an aging film star (Alice Krige), who encounters forces of revenge from a land where witches were burned while retreating to the Scottish countryside, premieres on Friday. Co-stars include Malcolm McDowell and Rupert Everett.

TV

'The Rehearsal' -- HBO

Nathan Fielder's new show about helping people prepare for life's uncertainties premieres Friday. The six-episode show will create simulations of life events for ordinary people. The show represents Fielder's return to television for the first time since directing two episodes of Sacha Baron Cohen's political satire Who Is America?

Read More

Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas attend 'The Gray Man' premiere 'Orphan: First Kill' trailer explores Esther's dark past Steven Yeun shuts down Reddit theories about 'Nope' Daisy Edgar-Jones, Reese Witherspoon attend 'Where the Crawdads Sing' premiere

Latest Headlines

'She Will' transported Alice Krige 'to a different reality'
Movies // 20 minutes ago
'She Will' transported Alice Krige 'to a different reality'
LOS ANGELES, July 15 (UPI) -- Alice Krige describes the otherworldly experience of making her new horror movie, "She Will."
Brenda Song: 'Love Accidentally' is fun twist on rom-com using today's tech tropes
Movies // 20 minutes ago
Brenda Song: 'Love Accidentally' is fun twist on rom-com using today's tech tropes
NEW YORK, July 14 (UPI) -- Brenda Song says she wanted to star in Amazon Freevee's "Love Accidentally" because it reminded her of the feel-good movies she grew up watching.
Ryan Gosling, Rege-Jean Page, cast found humor in 'Gray Man'
Movies // 1 hour ago
Ryan Gosling, Rege-Jean Page, cast found humor in 'Gray Man'
LOS ANGELES, July 15 (UPI) -- "Gray Man" cast members Ryan Gosling, Rege-Jean Page, Chris Evans, Billy Bob Thornton and Ana de Armas discuss the Netflix action movie.
Famous birthdays for July 15: Scott Foley, Linda Ronstadt
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Famous birthdays for July 15: Scott Foley, Linda Ronstadt
July 15 (UPI) -- Actor Scott Foley turns 50 and singer Linda Ronstadt turns 76, among the famous birthdays for July 15.
Rolling Stones docuseries to premiere in August
TV // 11 hours ago
Rolling Stones docuseries to premiere in August
July 14 (UPI) -- Epix announced Thursday that "My Life as a Rolling Stone," featuring stories on Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts, will premiere on Aug. 7.
June is ready for battle in 'Handmaid's Tale,' Season 5 teaser
TV // 13 hours ago
June is ready for battle in 'Handmaid's Tale,' Season 5 teaser
July 14 (UPI) -- June is ready for battle in the fallout for killing her commander in "The Handmaids Tale," Season 5 teaser.
'Beavis and Butt-Head' series premieres August 4 on Paramount+
TV // 13 hours ago
'Beavis and Butt-Head' series premieres August 4 on Paramount+
July 14 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the trailer for a new "Beavis and Butt-Head" series. The show, premiering Aug. 4., follows the new movie "Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe."
'Chucky' Season 2 returns for Halloween
TV // 14 hours ago
'Chucky' Season 2 returns for Halloween
July 14 (UPI) -- USA and SYFY announced the Season 2 premiere of "Chucky" in October, followed by the SYFY series premiere of "Reginald the Vampire."
Seventeen visit desert in 'World' music video teaser
Music // 14 hours ago
Seventeen visit desert in 'World' music video teaser
July 14 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen released a preview of its video for "World," a song from its repackaged album "Sector 17."
'American Gigolo' trailer: Jon Bernthal stars in Showtime reboot
TV // 14 hours ago
'American Gigolo' trailer: Jon Bernthal stars in Showtime reboot
July 14 (UPI) -- "American Gigolo," a series reboot of the 1980 film of the same name, is coming to Showtime in September.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Netflix working with Adam Sandler, family on 'You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah'
Netflix working with Adam Sandler, family on 'You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah'
Khloe Kardashian is expecting baby No. 2 via surrogate
Khloe Kardashian is expecting baby No. 2 via surrogate
Heather Rae Young expecting first child with Tarek El Moussa
Heather Rae Young expecting first child with Tarek El Moussa
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Stranger Things' Season 4
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Stranger Things' Season 4
Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas attend 'The Gray Man' premiere
Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas attend 'The Gray Man' premiere
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement