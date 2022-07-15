'Game of Thrones' alum Sophie Turner gives birth to 2nd child

1/5

Sophie Turner has given birth to her second child. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones and The Staircase actress Sophie Turner has given birth to her second child, a girl. Turner has been married to singer Joe Jonas since 2019. Advertisement

"Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl," their representative said in a statement to People.com Thursday without disclosing the newborn's name or birthday.

TMZ reported that the baby was born earlier this month in the couple's adopted home of Miami and that Turner and the infant are now home from the hospital.

Turner, 26, and Jonas, 32, are also the parents of 2-year-old daughter, Willa.

UsMagazine.com noted that the private couple still hasn't shared photos of her on social media.

The couple announced Turner's second pregnancy in March.

"It's what life is about for me -- raising the next generation," Turner said of motherhood at the time in an interview with Elle U.K. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength.

"We're so excited to be expanding the family," she added. "It's the best blessing ever."