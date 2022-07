1/5

Christopher Meloni can now be seen in a viral commercial for the fitness company, Peloton. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Law & Order: Organized Crime star Chris Meloni exercises while naked in a new commercial for Peloton. "Apparently, some people think the way I work out is strange," the 61-year-old actor said, lifting weights without wearing any clothes. "Honestly, I don't get it. Me? I don't think using the Peloton app is strange at all." Advertisement

The one-minute video then shows him using the fitness app for classes on doing stomach crunches, cardio, yoga, meditation and running.

We love all our Members...even those who observe interesting holidays #NationalNudeDay pic.twitter.com/bb80zsmI4p— Peloton (@onepeloton) July 14, 2022

For some of the scenes, he is wearing sneakers and nothing else. His genitals and buttocks are blurred out.

The clip has gotten about 400,000 views on Twitter and 175,000 views on YouTube since it was posted Thursday -- National Nude Day.