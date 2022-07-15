Trending
July 15, 2022 / 11:08 AM

Madison LeCroy says she never 'truly made up' with Austen Kroll

By Annie Martin

July 15 (UPI) -- Madison LeCroy says she never "truly made up" with her ex-boyfriend, Austen Kroll.

The 31-year-old television personality gave an update on her relationship with Kroll during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

LeCroy and Kroll split in Southern Charm Season 7 after two years of on-again, off-again dating. The pair remained entwined in each other's lives after the breakup, to the disapproval of their co-stars.

LeCroy has since gotten engaged to her boyfriend, Brett Randle. Last week's episode of Southern Charm Season 8 showed Kroll react to news of the engagement by comparing LeCroy to "Medusa."

On Watch What Happens Live, LeCroy said she and Kroll never really reconciled after Season 7.

"We were cordial but we never really truly made up. It was just kind of, 'Alright, that's done,'" she said.

LeCroy also weighed in on whether Kroll's girlfriend, Olivia Flowers, is a good match for him.

"Yeah, she's tall," LeCroy said of Flowers.

When asked if there is anything she misses about her relationship with Kroll, LeCroy said she does miss partying with her ex.

LeCroy also reacted to her Southern Charm co-star Shep Rose saying that Kroll dodged a cannonball by not being with her.

Southern Charm is in its eighth season on Bravo. The reality series follows a group of friends living in Charleston, S.C.

