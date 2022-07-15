Famous birthdays for July 15: Scott Foley, Linda Ronstadt

1/3

Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include:

-- Dutch painter Rembrandt van Rijn in 1606

-- Poet Clement Clarke Moore, author of "A Visit from St. Nicholas" ("Twas the Night Before Christmas") in 1779

-- Roman Catholic nun Frances Xavier Cabrini, the first U.S. citizen to be made a saint, in 1850

-- Writer Iris Murdoch in 1919

-- Actor Patrick Wayne in 1939 (age 83)

-- Singer Linda Ronstadt in 1946 (age 76)

-- Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, prime minister of United Arab Emirates, in 1949 (age 73)

-- Political commentator Arianna Huffington in 1950 (age 72)

-- Former pro wrestler/Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura in 1951 (age 71)

-- Actor Terry O'Quinn in 1952 (age 70)

-- Rock musician Marky Ramone in 1952 (age 70)

-- Joy Division singer Ian Curtis in 1956

-- Supermodel Kim Alexis in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Forest Whitaker in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Brigitte Nielsen in 1963 (age 59)

-- TV show host Adam Savage in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Eddie Griffin in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Scott Foley in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Brian Austin Green in 1973 (age 49)

-- Actor Diane Kruger in 1976 (age 46)

-- Comedian Gabriel Iglesias in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Lana Parrilla in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Travis Fimmel in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Taylor Kinney in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Aimee Carrero in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor/singer Tristan Wilds in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor Mason Dye in 1994 (age 28)

-- Actor Iain Armitage in 2008 (age 14)

