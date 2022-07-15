Trending
Entertainment News
July 15, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 15: Scott Foley, Linda Ronstadt

By UPI Staff
1/3
Famous birthdays for July 15: Scott Foley, Linda Ronstadt
Scott Foley arrives for the 46th NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California on February 6, 2015. The actor turns 50 on July 15. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Dutch painter Rembrandt van Rijn in 1606

-- Poet Clement Clarke Moore, author of "A Visit from St. Nicholas" ("Twas the Night Before Christmas") in 1779

-- Roman Catholic nun Frances Xavier Cabrini, the first U.S. citizen to be made a saint, in 1850

-- Writer Iris Murdoch in 1919

-- Actor Patrick Wayne in 1939 (age 83)

-- Singer Linda Ronstadt in 1946 (age 76)

File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

-- Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, prime minister of United Arab Emirates, in 1949 (age 73)

-- Political commentator Arianna Huffington in 1950 (age 72)

-- Former pro wrestler/Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura in 1951 (age 71)

-- Actor Terry O'Quinn in 1952 (age 70)

-- Rock musician Marky Ramone in 1952 (age 70)

-- Joy Division singer Ian Curtis in 1956

-- Supermodel Kim Alexis in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Forest Whitaker in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Brigitte Nielsen in 1963 (age 59)

-- TV show host Adam Savage in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Eddie Griffin in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Scott Foley in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Brian Austin Green in 1973 (age 49)

-- Actor Diane Kruger in 1976 (age 46)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Comedian Gabriel Iglesias in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Lana Parrilla in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Travis Fimmel in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Taylor Kinney in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Aimee Carrero in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor/singer Tristan Wilds in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor Mason Dye in 1994 (age 28)

-- Actor Iain Armitage in 2008 (age 14)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

