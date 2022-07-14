Trending
July 14, 2022 / 6:41 AM

Khloe Kardashian is expecting baby No. 2 via surrogate

By Karen Butler
Khloe Kardashian will soon be a mother of two. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Khloe Karashian's publicist said the reality TV star is expecting her second child via surrogate.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," Kardashian's representative told People.com Wednesday.

"Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing," the publicist added. "We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

Kardashian, 38, said on the now canceled docu-series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, that she was looking into surrogacy because she was at high risk for miscarriage.

UsMagazine.com and E! Online reported Kardashian's 31-year-old ex-boyfriend, professional basketball player Tristan Thompson, is the baby's father.

The media reports said the surrogate was already pregnant when Thompson welcomed a child with another woman in December.

He and Kardashian are not back together again as a couple.

Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True, in April 2018.

Khloe Kardashian attends the Three-O Vodka Bubble launch party hosted by Kim Kardashian at the Greenhouse on July 9, 2009 in New York. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

