July 14, 2022 / 12:33 PM

Netflix's Tudum fan event to return in September

By Annie Martin
Phoebe Dynevor stars in the Netflix series "Bridgerton," which was featured during last year's Tudum fan event. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Netflix's Tudum fan event will return in 2022.

The streaming service said in a press release Thursday that it will hold a new global virtual event for fans in September.

Tudum will feature over 100 shows, films and specials from across the globe. The program will include news, never-before-seen footage, trailers, first looks and interviews with Netflix stars and creators.

This year's event will kick off Sept. 23 at 10 p.m. EDT in South Korea, followed by a program at 10:30 p.m. from India. News from series and movies out of the United States and Europe will begin Sept. 24 at 1 p.m.

Tudum will conclude with a celebratory fan event Sept. 25 at midnight in Japan.

Last year's program featured a sneak peak at Bridgerton Season 2, a clip of Red Notice, footage from Stranger Things and more. The virtual event garnered over 25.7 million views from fans in 184 countries.

