July 14, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 14: Jane Lynch, Taboo

By UPI Staff
1/2
Jane Lynch attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 15, 2019. The actor turns 62 on July 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Czech painter Alphonse Mucha in 1860

-- Suffragist Emmeline Pankhurst in 1858

-- Austrian painter Gustav Klimt in 1862

-- Cartoonist William Hanna in 1910

-- Folk singer Woody Guthrie in 1912

-- Gerald Ford, 38th president of the United States, in 1913

UPI File Photo

-- Swedish film director Ingmar Bergman in 1918

-- Actor Harry Dean Stanton in 1926

-- TV news commentator John Chancellor in 1927

-- Football star/actor Roosevelt "Rosey" Grier in 1932 (age 90)

-- Guitarist Lady Bo, born Peggy Jones, in 1940

-- Evangelist Franklin Graham in 1952 (age 70)

-- Actor/director Eric Laneuville in 1952 (age 70)

-- Film producer Joel Silver in 1952 (age 70)

-- Actor Jane Lynch in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Matthew Fox in 1966 (age 56)

-- R&B singer/reality star Tameka Harris in 1975 (age 47)

-- Rapper Jaime "Taboo" Gomez in 1975 (age 47)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
-- Princess Victoria of Sweden in 1977 (age 45)

-- Dancer Peta Murgatroyd in 1986 (age 36)

-- Singer Dan Reynolds in 1987 (age 35)

-- MMA fighter Conor McGregor in 1988 (age 34)

-- Singer Bibi Bourelly in 1994 (age 28)

File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

