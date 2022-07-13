Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 13, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 13: Harrison Ford, Patrick Stewart

By UPI Staff
1/2
Famous birthdays for July 13: Harrison Ford, Patrick Stewart
Harrison Ford attends the premiere of "The Call of the Wild" at the El Capitan Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 13, 2020. The actor turns 80 on July 13. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest in 1821

-- U.S. businessman John Jacob Astor IV in 1864

-- Dave Garroway, a host of TV's Today Show, in 1913

-- Former HUD Secretary/congressman/pro football star Jack Kemp in 1935

-- Actor Bob Crane in 1928

-- Author Wole Soyinka in 1934 (88)

-- Actor Patrick Stewart in 1940 (age 82)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Harrison Ford in 1942 (age 80)

-- Musician Roger McGuinn in 1942 (age 80)

-- Rubik's Cube inventor Erno Rubik in 1944 (age 78)

-- Comedian Cheech Marin in 1946 (age 76)

-- Sports commentator Tony Kornheiser in 1948 (age 74)

-- Actor Didi Conn in 1951 (age 71)

-- Country singer Louise Mandrell in 1954 (age 68)

File Photo by Frederick Breedon IV/UPI

-- Screenwriter/director Cameron Crowe in 1957 (age 65)

Advertisement

-- Actor Ken Jeong in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Colton Haynes in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Linnea Berthelsen in 1993 (age 29)

-- Actor Leo Howard in 1997 (age 25)

-- Actor Wyatt Oleff in 2003 (age 19)

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

'Yellowstone' prequel '1932' switches to '1923'

Latest Headlines

Milo Manheim says Disney+'s 'Zombies 3' promotes healthy conflict
Movies // 20 minutes ago
Milo Manheim says Disney+'s 'Zombies 3' promotes healthy conflict
LOS ANGELES, July 13 (UPI) -- Milo Manheim, Chandler Kinney, Meg Donnelly and the cast of "Zombies 3" discuss the film's themes and how they conclude the trilogy of Disney musicals.
Bruce Springsteen announces 2023 tour dates with the E Street Band
Music // 11 hours ago
Bruce Springsteen announces 2023 tour dates with the E Street Band
July 12 (UPI) -- Bruce Springsteen announced his 2023 U.S. tour dates with the E Street Band.
Finn Wolfhard to co-write, co-direct, star in horror film
Movies // 11 hours ago
Finn Wolfhard to co-write, co-direct, star in horror film
July 12 (UPI) -- 30West announced the forthcoming production on "Hell of a Summer," a horror comedy co-written and co-directed by Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk on Tuesday.
Twice to release new EP 'Between 1&2' in August
Music // 12 hours ago
Twice to release new EP 'Between 1&2' in August
July 12 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice will make their comeback with the EP "Between 1&2" in August.
James Franco to star in post-WWII drama 'Me, You'
Movies // 12 hours ago
James Franco to star in post-WWII drama 'Me, You'
July 12 (UPI) -- James Franco will join Tom Hollander and Daisy Jacob in Bille August's new film "Me, You."
'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso,' 'White Lotus' lead the field in Emmy nominations
TV // 15 hours ago
'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso,' 'White Lotus' lead the field in Emmy nominations
July 12 (UPI) -- "Succession," "Euphoria," "Ozark" and "Only Murders in the Building" were among the TV shows with multiple Emmy nominations announced Tuesday morning in Los Angeles.
'Spin Me Round' trailer: Alison Brie finds romance, mystery in Italy
Movies // 14 hours ago
'Spin Me Round' trailer: Alison Brie finds romance, mystery in Italy
July 12 (UPI) -- "Spin Me Round," a new comedy starring Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza and Molly Shannon, opens in theaters in August.
'Resident Evil': Jade Wesker spots zombie horde in teaser for Netflix series
TV // 15 hours ago
'Resident Evil': Jade Wesker spots zombie horde in teaser for Netflix series
July 12 (UPI) -- "Resident Evil," a live-action series based on the Capcom video game franchise, is coming to Netflix in July.
'Purple Hearts' trailer: Sofia Carson falls for wounded Marine
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Purple Hearts' trailer: Sofia Carson falls for wounded Marine
July 12 (UPI) -- "Purple Hearts," a romantic drama film starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine, is coming to Netflix in July.
Shark Week to return with Dwayne Johnson as host
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Shark Week to return with Dwayne Johnson as host
July 12 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson, Tracy Morgan and the casts of "Impractical Jokers" and "Jackass" will take part in Shark Week on Discovery Channel.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Steve Burton files for divorce from estranged wife Sheree
Steve Burton files for divorce from estranged wife Sheree
'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso,' 'White Lotus' lead the field in Emmy nominations
'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso,' 'White Lotus' lead the field in Emmy nominations
Eddie Murphy's daughter Bria marries actor Michael Xavier
Eddie Murphy's daughter Bria marries actor Michael Xavier
Shark Week to return with Dwayne Johnson as host
Shark Week to return with Dwayne Johnson as host
Jill Duggar gives birth to third child
Jill Duggar gives birth to third child
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement