July 13, 2022 / 7:49 AM

Cheyenne Jackson joins 'Into the Woods' cast on Broadway

By UPI Staff
Cheyenne Jackson, seen here on the red carpet at the 2016 amfAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, is joining the cast of "Into the Woods" as The Wolf and Cinderella’s Prince. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- Cheyenne Jackson will star as The Wolf and Cinderella's Prince in Into the Woods from July 24 through August 2 at the St. James Theatre on Broadway.

The Call Me Kat actor is replacing Gavin Creel, who will return to his roles on August 6. Creel will be in residence at The O'Neill National Musical Theatre Conference performing Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice.

Jordan Roth, president of Jujamcyn Theaters announced the temporary casting.

The New York City Center Encores! production of the James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim musical has a large cast of stars, which includes Sara Bareilles as the Baker's Wife, Phillipa Soo as Cinderella, Brian d'Arcy James as the Baker, Patina Miller as the Witch, Joshua Henry as Rapunzel's Prince, and more.

The show is directed by Lear deBessonet, with music direction by Rob Berman and choreography by Lorin Latarro.

The production is dedicated to the late Stephen Sondheim.

Jackson is known for TV and film roles in The Watchmen, The Morning Show, Equal, Julie and the Phantoms, Descendants 3 and Behind the Candelabra. He has starred on and off Broadway in The Performers, Xanadu, AIDA and more.

His current series Call Me Kat is in its third season. He will next be seen in the film Borderlands.

