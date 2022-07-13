Ana de Armas says scrutiny during Ben Affleck romance was 'horrible'

1/6

July 13 (UPI) -- Ana de Armas says the scrutiny she faced during her relationship with Ben Affleck was a "horrible" experience. The 34-year-old actress discussed the intense public attention to her relationship with Affleck, 49, in the August issue of Elle. Advertisement

De Armas and Affleck met on the set of their film Deep Water in 2019. The pair split in January 2021 after a year of dating.

In the Elle interview, de Armas said the scrutiny she experienced while dating Affleck contributed to her leaving Los Angeles after living there for seven years.

"Going through it [myself] confirmed my thoughts about, 'This is not the place for me to be,'" de Armas said of the attention and paparazzi. "It became a little too much. There's no escape. There's no way out."

"[In Los Angeles] it's always the feeling of something that you don't have, something missing," she added. "It's a city that keeps you anxious."

In addition, the actress said she doesn't Google herself and stays off social media.

"I deleted Twitter years ago," she said. "I have barely been on Instagram for almost a year."

De Armas now lives in New York with her boyfriend, Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis. The couple were first linked in June 2021.

De Armas will star in the Netflix action thriller The Gray Man and play Marilyn Monroe in the movie Blonde.