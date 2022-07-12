Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 12, 2022 / 9:49 AM

Steve Burton files for divorce from estranged wife Sheree

By Annie Martin
Steve Burton files for divorce from estranged wife Sheree
Steve Burton filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Sheree Burton, after claiming she is pregnant by another man. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Steve Burton is officially ending his marriage to his estranged wife, Sheree Burton.

TMZ reported Monday that Burton, 51, filed for divorce from Sheree Burton after 23 years of marriage.

Advertisement

Burton cited "irreconcilable differences" for the split and listed their date of separation as March 1.

The actor's rep confirmed to People that Burton filed for divorce.

Us Weekly said Burton filed the documents Friday in Orange County, Calif.

Burton moved forward with the divorce after announcing his separation from Sheree Burton in May. He said at the time that Sheree Burton was pregnant by another man.

"Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she's expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine," Burton said on Instagram Stories. "We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time."

Burton and Sheree Burton married in January 1999 and have three children, son Jack, 16, and daughters Makena, 18, and Brooklyn, 7.

Burton is best known for playing Jason Morgan on General Hospital and Dylan McAvoy on The Young and the Restless.

Read More

'General Hospital's Steve Burton splits from pregnant wife Sheree: 'The child is not mine' Jill Duggar gives birth to third child TJ Watt marries soccer pro Dani Rhodes What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Jill Duggar gives birth to third child
Entertainment News // 59 minutes ago
Jill Duggar gives birth to third child
July 12 (UPI) -- "Counting On" alum Jill Duggar welcomed her third child, son Frederick "Freddy" Michael, with her husband, Derick Dillard.
BTS brings streaming titles to Disney+ in content coup
TV // 1 hour ago
BTS brings streaming titles to Disney+ in content coup
SEOUL, July 12 (UPI) -- BTS is coming to streamer Disney+ as part of a content deal between the K-pop superstars' management firm HYBE and the Walt Disney Co., the companies announced Tuesday.
Maya Rudolph's 'Loot' renewed for Season 2 on Apple TV+
TV // 2 hours ago
Maya Rudolph's 'Loot' renewed for Season 2 on Apple TV+
July 12 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has renewed "Loot," starring and executive produced by Maya Rudolph, for a second season.
Famous birthdays for July 12: Topher Grace, Malala Yousafzai
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for July 12: Topher Grace, Malala Yousafzai
July 12 (UPI) -- Actor Topher Grace turns 44 and human rights activist Malala Yousafzai turns 25, among famous birthdays for July 12.
Lea Michele to replace Beanie Feldstein in Broadway's 'Funny Girl'
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Lea Michele to replace Beanie Feldstein in Broadway's 'Funny Girl'
July 11 (UPI) -- "Glee" star Lea Michele will replace Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice in Broadway's "Funny Girl." Feinstein announced her departure saying the production "decided to take the show in a different direction."
'Love Island USA' introduces 5 female islanders
TV // 18 hours ago
'Love Island USA' introduces 5 female islanders
July 11 (UPI) -- Peacock introduced the first five contestants on "Love Island USA." The show premieres July 19.
Itzy share royal-themed 'Sneakers' music video teaser
Music // 20 hours ago
Itzy share royal-themed 'Sneakers' music video teaser
July 11 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Itzy released a preview of their video for "Sneakers," the title track from their EP "Checkmate."
James Bond theme composer Monty Norman dies at 94
Entertainment News // 20 hours ago
James Bond theme composer Monty Norman dies at 94
July 11 (UPI) -- Composer Monty Norman, best known for his James Bond theme, died Monday at the age of 94. His official website announced his death after "a short illness."
'The Outlaws' tangle with drug lord in Season 2 trailer
TV // 21 hours ago
'The Outlaws' tangle with drug lord in Season 2 trailer
July 11 (UPI) -- "The Outlaws," a crime thriller comedy series created by and starring "The Office" co-creator Stephen Merchant, will return for a second season on Prime Video.
'Resident Evil' clip shows Albert Wesker free his daughters
TV // 21 hours ago
'Resident Evil' clip shows Albert Wesker free his daughters
July 11 (UPI) -- Netflix released a clip from "Resident Evil" on Monday. The scene shows Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick) send his daughters (Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong) out of a lab during an emergency.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lea Michele to replace Beanie Feldstein in Broadway's 'Funny Girl'
Lea Michele to replace Beanie Feldstein in Broadway's 'Funny Girl'
TJ Watt marries soccer pro Dani Rhodes
TJ Watt marries soccer pro Dani Rhodes
BTS to perform in South Korea to aid World Expo bid
BTS to perform in South Korea to aid World Expo bid
Itzy share royal-themed 'Sneakers' music video teaser
Itzy share royal-themed 'Sneakers' music video teaser
Katya Jones, Kitty Scott-Claus join 'Celebrity MasterChef 2022'
Katya Jones, Kitty Scott-Claus join 'Celebrity MasterChef 2022'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement