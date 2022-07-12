Trending
July 12, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 12: Topher Grace, Malala Yousafzai

By UPI Staff
1/2
Topher Grace attends the 40th anniversary screening of "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" at the TCL Chinese Theater in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on April 21. The actor turns 44 on July 12. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Roman leader Julius Caesar in 100 B.C.

-- Pope Clement X in 1590

-- American writer Henry David Thoreau in 1817

-- Photography pioneer George Eastman in 1854

-- Scientist George Washington Carver in 1864

-- Italian painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani in 1884

-- Composer Oscar Hammerstein II in 1895

-- Chilean writer Pablo Neruda in 1904

-- Comedian Milton Berle in 1908

-- Painter Andrew Wyeth in 1917

-- Dr. Rene Favaloro, inventor of the coronary artery bypass surgery, in 1923

-- Pianist Van Cliburn in 1934

-- Comedian/actor Bill Cosby in 1937 (age 85)

-- Costume designer Eiko Ishioka in 1938

-- Musician Christine McVie in 1943 (age 79)

-- Actor Denise Nicholas in 1944 (age 78)

-- Exercise/diet guru Richard Simmons in 1948 (age 74)

-- Movie producer Brian Grazer in 1951 (age 71)

-- Actor Cheryl Ladd in 1951 (age 71)

-- Actor Mel Harris in 1956 (age 66)

-- Actor Rolonda Watts in 1959 (age 63)

-- Olympic gold medal figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Cheyenne Jackson in 1975 (age 47)

-- Wrestler Brock Lesnar in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Steve Howey in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Michelle Rodriguez in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Topher Grace in 1978 (age 44)

-- Country singer Kimberly Perry in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor Phoebe Tonkin in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor Erik Per Sullivan in 1991 (age 31)

-- Human rights activist Malala Yousafzai in 1997 (age 25)

Bill Cosby found guilty of sexually assaulting teen at Playboy Mansion in 1975

