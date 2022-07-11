Advertisement
July 11, 2022 / 6:33 AM

Kate Mara, Jamie Bell expecting baby No. 2

By Karen Butler
Kate Mara, Jamie Bell expecting baby No. 2
Jamie Bell and Kate Mara are expecting their second child. File Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Fantastic Four co-stars Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are expecting their second child.

"There are three of us in this pic," Mara captioned an Instagram photo of her and Bell Sunday.

Mara's publicist also confirmed the baby news to The Hollywood Reporter.

The child's gender and anticipated birth date were not disclosed.

The couple, who have been married since 2017, are already the parents of a 3-year-old daughter.

Shining Girls actor Bell has a 9-year-old son with his ex-wife, actress Evan Rachel Wood.

Mara was recently seen in A Teacher, Pose and House of Cards.

