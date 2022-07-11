Advertisement
July 11, 2022 / 7:59 AM

Eddie Murphy's daughter Bria marries actor Michael Xavier

By Karen Butler
1/5
Eddie Murphy's daughter Bria marries actor Michael Xavier
Bria Murphy married Michael Xavier over the weekend. File Phil McCarten | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Eddie Murphy's artist daughter Bria has married The Expanse actor Michael Xavier.

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills in front of 250 guests Saturday, People.com reported Sunday.

Eddie Murphy walked the 32-year-old bride down the aisle.

ETOnline said Bria wore a white, off-the-shoulder gown by Netta BenShabu, while her 36-year-old groom chose a tuxedo by Knot Standard, styled by Dion Lattimore.

Eddie later gave a speech to mark the happy occasion.

"I'm just very, very proud. Very, very happy," the comedian said. "It's very, very nice to see all of you and I wish Bria and Michael nothing but love and happiness."

Singer-songwriter Johnny Gill performed at the event.

The couple announced their engagement in December.

Bria is Murphy's oldest daughter. She appeared with her mother Nicola, Murphy's ex-wife, on the reality show, Hollywood Exes, in 2014.

Murphy, 61, is also dad to Eric, 33, Christian, 31, Miles, 29, Shayne, 27, Zola, 22, Bella, 20, Angel Iris, 15, Izzy Oona, 6, and 3½-year-old Max Charles.

The patriarch is known for his roles on Saturday Night Live, Coming to America, Beverly Hills Cop, 48 Hrs., Boomerang, Dreamgirls and Shrek.

