July 11, 2022 / 7:07 AM

Ant Anstead shares photo of him snuggling with Renee Zellweger

By Karen Butler
Renee Zellweger's boyfriend, Ant Anstead, shared a photo of them happily snuggling up in chairs outside this weekend. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- British television presenter Ant Anstead shared on Instagram an outdoor photo of him snuggling with his girlfriend, double Oscar-winner Renee Zellweger.

"This lady Pure. Class. Ren x," Anstead captioned Sunday's picture.

The couple can be seen sitting and relaxing with their arms around each other. They are both smiling and wearing sunglasses.

Zellweger is barefoot and Anstead is wearing flip flops.

Anstead, 43, met Zellweger, 53, met when she guest starred on his Discovery+ series, Celebrity IOU: Joyride, last year.

Anstead was previously married to Christina Haack Hall. They have a 2-year-old son, Hudson London Anstead.

The TV star also has a daughter Amelie, 18, and son Archie, 15, with his first ex-wife, Louise Storey.

Zellweger recently was seen in the TV miniseries, The Thing About Pam.

