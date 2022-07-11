Watch Live
President Joe Biden celebrates bipartisan gun restrictions in newly passed Safer Communities Act
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 11, 2022 / 11:29 AM

Bachelor Nation star Tia Booth expecting baby boy

By Annie Martin

July 11 (UPI) -- Bachelor Nation star Tia Booth has a baby boy on the way.

The television personality announced the sex of her unborn first child with her fiancé, Taylor Mock, on Sunday.

Advertisement

Booth shared a video on Instagram that shows herself and Mock using canisters that shot out blue confetti.

The mom-to-be captioned the post with a blue heart emoji.

Advertisement

Fellow Bachelor Nation stars Becca Kufrin, Ashley Iaconetti and JoJo Fletcher were among those to congratulate Booth in the comments.

"Omg could there BE more boys being born?! Congratulations!!" Iaconetti, who welcomed her first child, son Dawson, in January, wrote.

"Sooo fun!!! Congrats babe!" Fletcher said.

Booth and Mock got engaged in April and announced in June that they are expecting their first child.

Booth came to fame as a contestant in Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor. She later appeared in Seasons 5 and 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

In other Bachelor Nation news, Bekah Martinez recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard.

Read More

'Bachelor' alum Tia Booth expecting first child 'Bachelor' alum Bekah Martinez is engaged 'Married at First Sight' stars Steve, Noi split up after Season 14 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Katya Jones, Kitty Scott-Claus join 'Celebrity MasterChef 2022'
TV // 32 minutes ago
Katya Jones, Kitty Scott-Claus join 'Celebrity MasterChef 2022'
July 11 (UPI) -- "Strictly Come Dancing" pro Katya Jones, "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" alum Kitty Scott-Claus, "Hollyoaks" actor Richard Blackwood and other stars will compete in "Celebrity MasterChef 2022."
'Married at First Sight' stars Steve, Noi split up after Season 14
Entertainment News // 51 minutes ago
'Married at First Sight' stars Steve, Noi split up after Season 14
July 11 (UPI) -- Steve Moy and Noi Phommasak confirmed their split following the "Married at First Sight" Season 14 finale.
Reba McEntire to launch 'Live in Concert' tour in October
Music // 1 hour ago
Reba McEntire to launch 'Live in Concert' tour in October
July 11 (UPI) -- Reba McEntire will perform across the United States on her "Reba: Live in Concert" tour with Terri Clark.
BTS to perform in South Korea to aid World Expo bid
Music // 1 hour ago
BTS to perform in South Korea to aid World Expo bid
SEOUL, July 11 (UPI) -- Fans of South Korean boy group BTS will be able to see its seven members perform together this October, although they recently opted to pursue solo careers.
'Bachelor' alum Bekah Martinez is engaged
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Bachelor' alum Bekah Martinez is engaged
July 11 (UPI) -- "Bachelor" alum Bekah Martinez announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard.
BBC adds four new 'Strictly Come Dancing' pros for Season 20
TV // 2 hours ago
BBC adds four new 'Strictly Come Dancing' pros for Season 20
July 11 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced it is adding four new professional dancers to its cast for "Strictly Come Dancing" Season 20 this fall. 
Eddie Murphy's daughter Bria marries actor Michael Xavier
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Eddie Murphy's daughter Bria marries actor Michael Xavier
July 11 (UPI) -- Eddie Murphy's artist daughter Bria has married actor Michael Xavier.
Ant Anstead shares photo of him snuggling with Renee Zellweger
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Ant Anstead shares photo of him snuggling with Renee Zellweger
July 11 (UPI) -- British television presenter Ant Anstead shared on Instagram an outdoor photo of him snuggling with his girlfriend, double Oscar-winner Renee Zellweger.
Kate Mara, Jamie Bell expecting baby No. 2
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Kate Mara, Jamie Bell expecting baby No. 2
July 11 (UPI) -- "Fantastic Four" co-stars Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are expecting their second child.
Famous birthdays for July 11: Stephen Lang, Alessia Cara
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for July 11: Stephen Lang, Alessia Cara
July 11 (UPI) -- Actor Stephen Lang turns 70 and singer Alessia Cara turns 26, among famous birthdays for July 11.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Comic actor Larry Storch, best known for 'F Troop,' dies at 99
Comic actor Larry Storch, best known for 'F Troop,' dies at 99
'Thor' tops the North American box office with $143M
'Thor' tops the North American box office with $143M
Jemima Rooper can 'totally see' why 'Attic' matriarch makes twisted decisions
Jemima Rooper can 'totally see' why 'Attic' matriarch makes twisted decisions
Famous birthdays for July 10: Sofia Vergara, Isabela Merced
Famous birthdays for July 10: Sofia Vergara, Isabela Merced
'Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn stunned by magnitude of Eddie Munson love
'Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn stunned by magnitude of Eddie Munson love
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement