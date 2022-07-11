Trending
July 11, 2022 / 1:35 PM

James Bond theme composer Monty Norman dies at 94

By Fred Topel
Photo courtesy of Pixnio

July 11 (UPI) -- Composer Monty Norman, best known for his James Bond theme, died Monday at the age of 94. His official website announced his death after "a short illness."

Norman composed the famous James Bond theme for the 1962 film Dr. No. The theme was used in 25 films for six Bond actors including the recent No Time to Die.

The 1983 film Never Say Never Again did not use Norman's theme because it was produced by a competing studio, outside of EON Productions. The theme also appears in James Bond video game such as Goldeneye for Nintendo 64.

Norman got his first guitar at age 16, a 1930s era Gibson which he kept as "a talisman." Bert Weedon taught Norman after Norman's time in the Army Cadets.

Norman played in Cyril Stapleton and Stanley Black's band. As a solo artist, Norman performed variety shows with Benny Hill.

He wrote the music for Irma La Douce on the West End. A movie adaptation followed in 1963. Norman wrote more musicals before landing the Dr. No gig.

After Dr. No, Norman continued writing musicals and playing for artists including Bob Hope, Moby and Cliff Richard. He released his only solo album, Completing the Circle, in 2005.

Norman never retired.

