Famous birthdays for July 11: Stephen Lang, Alessia Cara

July 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include: Advertisement

-- Scottish King Robert the Bruce in 1274

-- John Quincy Adams, sixth president of the United States, in 1767

-- Author E.B. White in 1899

-- Actor Yul Brynner in 1920

-- Critic Harold Bloom in 1930

-- Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani in 1934 (age 88)

-- Soul singer Bonnie Pointer in 1950

-- Actor Stephen Lang in 1952 (age 70)

-- Former heavyweight boxing champion Leon Spinks in 1953

-- Actor Mindy Sterling in 1953 (age 69)

-- Actor Sela Ward in 1956 (age 66)

-- Musician Richie Sambora in 1959 (age 63)

-- Singer Suzanne Vega in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor Lisa Rinna in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor Cassi Davis in 1964 (age 58)

-- Author Nilanjana "Jhumpa" Lahiri in 1967 (age 55)

-- TV host John Henson in 1967 (age 55)

-- TV naturalist Jeff Corwin in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Justin Chambers in 1970 (age 52)

-- Rapper Lil' Kim, born Kimberly Jones, in 1975 (age 47)

-- Singer Alessia Cara in 1996 (age 26)