July 11, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 11: Stephen Lang, Alessia Cara

By UPI Staff
1/2
Stephen Lang attends the premiere of "Mortal Engines" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on December 5, 2018. The actor turns 70 on July 11. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Scottish King Robert the Bruce in 1274

-- John Quincy Adams, sixth president of the United States, in 1767

-- Author E.B. White in 1899

-- Actor Yul Brynner in 1920

-- Critic Harold Bloom in 1930

-- Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani in 1934 (age 88)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

-- Soul singer Bonnie Pointer in 1950

-- Actor Stephen Lang in 1952 (age 70)

-- Former heavyweight boxing champion Leon Spinks in 1953

-- Actor Mindy Sterling in 1953 (age 69)

-- Actor Sela Ward in 1956 (age 66)

-- Musician Richie Sambora in 1959 (age 63)

-- Singer Suzanne Vega in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor Lisa Rinna in 1963 (age 59)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Actor Cassi Davis in 1964 (age 58)

-- Author Nilanjana "Jhumpa" Lahiri in 1967 (age 55)

-- TV host John Henson in 1967 (age 55)

-- TV naturalist Jeff Corwin in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Justin Chambers in 1970 (age 52)

-- Rapper Lil' Kim, born Kimberly Jones, in 1975 (age 47)

-- Singer Alessia Cara in 1996 (age 26)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

