July 11 (UPI) -- Bachelor alum Bekah Martinez is engaged to be married.

The 27-year-old television personality announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard, on Sunday.

Martinez shared photos with Leonard and their two children, daughter Ruth, 3, and son Franklin, 2. Martinez can be seen wearing her engagement ring on her left hand.

"I CAN FINALLY STOP CALLING THIS MAN MY BOYFRIEND!!!!! I'll tell y'all how he proposed soon, so stay tuned :)," she captioned the post. "also SO in love with my ring, it's more beautiful than I could have ever imagined."

Bachelor Nation's Kendall Long and Kristian Haggerty were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Fiancé looks good on you," Long wrote.

"Congrats you beautiful people!!" Haggerty said.

Leonard previously proposed to Martinez three years ago. Martinez originally turned him down because she was in "the thick of post-partum" following the birth of their daughter and their relationship "wasn't in the best place."

"We have two kids together, we've sorted through a lot in couples therapy and now I feel ready to say yes," she said in June.

Martinez and Leonard started dating in 2018. Martinez got pregnant just three months into their relationship.

Martinez previously appeared as a contestant in Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor.