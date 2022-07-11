Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 11, 2022 / 9:32 AM

'Bachelor' alum Bekah Martinez is engaged

By Annie Martin

July 11 (UPI) -- Bachelor alum Bekah Martinez is engaged to be married.

The 27-year-old television personality announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard, on Sunday.

Advertisement

Martinez shared photos with Leonard and their two children, daughter Ruth, 3, and son Franklin, 2. Martinez can be seen wearing her engagement ring on her left hand.

"I CAN FINALLY STOP CALLING THIS MAN MY BOYFRIEND!!!!! I'll tell y'all how he proposed soon, so stay tuned :)," she captioned the post. "also SO in love with my ring, it's more beautiful than I could have ever imagined."

Bachelor Nation's Kendall Long and Kristian Haggerty were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

Advertisement

"Fiancé looks good on you," Long wrote.

"Congrats you beautiful people!!" Haggerty said.

Leonard previously proposed to Martinez three years ago. Martinez originally turned him down because she was in "the thick of post-partum" following the birth of their daughter and their relationship "wasn't in the best place."

"We have two kids together, we've sorted through a lot in couples therapy and now I feel ready to say yes," she said in June.

Martinez and Leonard started dating in 2018. Martinez got pregnant just three months into their relationship.

Martinez previously appeared as a contestant in Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor.

Read More

BBC adds four new 'Strictly Come Dancing' pros for Season 20 Eddie Murphy's daughter Bria marries actor Michael Xavier Ant Anstead shares photo of him snuggling with Renee Zellweger What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Reba McEntire to launch 'Live in Concert' tour in October
Music // 9 minutes ago
Reba McEntire to launch 'Live in Concert' tour in October
July 11 (UPI) -- Reba McEntire will perform across the United States on her "Reba: Live in Concert" tour with Terri Clark.
BTS to perform in South Korea to aid World Expo bid
Music // 39 minutes ago
BTS to perform in South Korea to aid World Expo bid
SEOUL, July 11 (UPI) -- Fans of South Korean boy group BTS will be able to see its seven members perform together this October, although they recently opted to pursue solo careers.
BBC adds four new 'Strictly Come Dancing' pros for Season 20
TV // 1 hour ago
BBC adds four new 'Strictly Come Dancing' pros for Season 20
July 11 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced it is adding four new professional dancers to its cast for "Strictly Come Dancing" Season 20 this fall. 
Eddie Murphy's daughter Bria marries actor Michael Xavier
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Eddie Murphy's daughter Bria marries actor Michael Xavier
July 11 (UPI) -- Eddie Murphy's artist daughter Bria has married actor Michael Xavier.
Ant Anstead shares photo of him snuggling with Renee Zellweger
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Ant Anstead shares photo of him snuggling with Renee Zellweger
July 11 (UPI) -- British television presenter Ant Anstead shared on Instagram an outdoor photo of him snuggling with his girlfriend, double Oscar-winner Renee Zellweger.
Kate Mara, Jamie Bell expecting baby No. 2
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Kate Mara, Jamie Bell expecting baby No. 2
July 11 (UPI) -- "Fantastic Four" co-stars Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are expecting their second child.
Famous birthdays for July 11: Stephen Lang, Alessia Cara
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for July 11: Stephen Lang, Alessia Cara
July 11 (UPI) -- Actor Stephen Lang turns 70 and singer Alessia Cara turns 26, among famous birthdays for July 11.
Beanie Feldstein leaving 'Funny Girl' on July 31
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
Beanie Feldstein leaving 'Funny Girl' on July 31
July 10 (UPI) -- Beanie Feldstein announced Sunday on Instagram that she is leaving the Broadway musical, "Funny Girl," earlier than planned.
'Thor' tops the North American box office with $143M
Movies // 13 hours ago
'Thor' tops the North American box office with $143M
July 10 (UPI) -- "Thor: Love and Thunder" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $143 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Famous birthdays for July 10: Sofia Vergara, Isabela Merced
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for July 10: Sofia Vergara, Isabela Merced
July 10 (UPI) -- Actor Sofia Vergara turns 50 and actor Isabela Merced turns 21, among the famous birthdays for July 10.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Comic actor Larry Storch, best known for 'F Troop,' dies at 99
Comic actor Larry Storch, best known for 'F Troop,' dies at 99
'Thor' tops the North American box office with $143M
'Thor' tops the North American box office with $143M
Jemima Rooper can 'totally see' why 'Attic' matriarch makes twisted decisions
Jemima Rooper can 'totally see' why 'Attic' matriarch makes twisted decisions
Famous birthdays for July 10: Sofia Vergara, Isabela Merced
Famous birthdays for July 10: Sofia Vergara, Isabela Merced
'Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn stunned by magnitude of Eddie Munson love
'Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn stunned by magnitude of Eddie Munson love
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement