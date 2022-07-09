Advertisement
July 9, 2022 / 2:32 PM

Vernon Winfrey, Oprah's father and former Nashville councilman, dead at 88

By Ben Hooper
Oprah Winfrey confirmed Saturday on social media that her father, former Nashville Metro Council member Vernon Winfrey, died late Friday at the age of 88. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Vernon Winfrey, father of Oprah Winfrey and a former member of the Nashville Metro Council, died late Friday at the age of 88, Oprah confirmed.

"Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside, I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath. We could feel Peace enter the room at his passing," Winfrey wrote Saturday on Instagram.

The post was accompanied by a video of gospel singer Wintley Phipps serenading Vernon Winfrey at a "Vernon Winfrey Appreciation Celebration" Oprah organized in his Nashville back yard on July 4.

"Less than a week ago we honored my father in his own backyard. My friend and gospel singer Wintley Phipps saluted him with song. He FELT the love and reveled in it until he could no longer speak," she wrote.

A tribute post on Winfrey's website, Oprah Daily, said the celebration had been a surprise for the older Winfrey, who was initially led to believe he was attending a Fourth of July barbecue.

Vernon Winfrey owned and operated Nashville's Winfrey Barber & Beauty Shop for more than 50 years.

"I offer my deepest condolences to the family of Vernon Winfrey. Vernon served on Metro Council for 16 years and dedicated his life to entrepreneurship, barbering, and mentoring young men in the community," Nashville Mayor John Cooper wrote on Twitter. "An Army veteran and deacon, he leaves behind a legacy of service."

Winfrey's mother, Vernita Lee, died at the age of 83 in 2018.

