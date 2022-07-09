Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 9, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 9: Richard Roundtree, Jack White

By UPI Staff
1/3
Famous birthdays for July 9: Richard Roundtree, Jack White
Richard Roundtree attends the premiere of "What Men Want" at the regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on January 28, 2019. The actor turns 80 on July 9. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Actor/singer Ed Ames in 1927 (age 95)

-- Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld in 1932

-- English artist David Hockney in 1937 (age 85)

-- Actor Brian Dennehy in 1938

-- Actor Richard Roundtree in 1942 (age 80)

-- Writer Dean R. Koontz in 1945 (age 77)

-- Rock singer Bon Scott in 1946

-- Football star/actor/convict O.J. Simpson in 1947 (age 75)

File Photo by Isaac Brekken/UPI

-- Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych in 1950 (age 72)

-- Actor Chris Cooper in 1951 (age 71)

-- Entertainer John Tesh in 1952 (age 70)

-- Businessman/reality star Kevin O'Leary in 1954 (age 68)

-- Actor Jimmy Smits in 1955 (age 67)

-- Actor Lisa Banes in 1955

-- Actor Tom Hanks in 1956 (age 66)

-- Actor Kelly McGillis in 1957 (age 65)

-- Musician Courtney Love in 1964 (age 58)

-- Musician Jack White in 1975 (age 47)

File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Advertisement

-- Actor Fred Savage in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Mitchel Musso in 1991 (age 31)

-- Actor Ruairi O'Connor in 1991 (age 31)

-- Actor Douglas Booth in 1992 (age 30)

-- Actress Georgie Henley in 1995 (age 27)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

Latest Headlines

Comic actor Larry Storch, best known for 'F Troop,' dies at 99
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Comic actor Larry Storch, best known for 'F Troop,' dies at 99
July 8 (UPI) -- Comic actor Larry Storch, best known for his portrayal of the zany Corporal Agarn in the classic 1960s television comedy F Troop, has died, his manager said. He was 99. 
'Captain America 4' finds director
Movies // 8 hours ago
'Captain America 4' finds director
July 8 (UPI) -- The trades announced Julius Onah will direct the fourth film in Marvel's "Captain America" series. Anthony Mackie stars.
'Resident Evil' theme song released ahead of Netflix premiere
TV // 11 hours ago
'Resident Evil' theme song released ahead of Netflix premiere
July 8 (UPI) -- Milan Records released the track "Venus Flytrap" from the Netflix series "Resident Evil" on Friday. The show premieres July 14 and full soundtrack releases July 15.
'Stranger' hits: 5 songs that found new popularity thanks to other media
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
'Stranger' hits: 5 songs that found new popularity thanks to other media
July 8 (UPI) -- Before "Stranger Things" resurrected "Master of Puppets" and "Running Up That Hill," these five old songs found new popularity by being featured in other media decades later.
'Cobra Kai' actor Paul Walter Hauser releases rap EP under alter ego
Music // 12 hours ago
'Cobra Kai' actor Paul Walter Hauser releases rap EP under alter ego
July 8 (UPI) -- Paul Walter Hauser released the rap EP "Murder for Higher" on Friday under the stage name Signet Ringer.
'Star Trek,' 'Beavis,' 'Ghosts,' 'Teen Wolf' talent confirmed for Comic-Con
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
'Star Trek,' 'Beavis,' 'Ghosts,' 'Teen Wolf' talent confirmed for Comic-Con
July 8 (UPI) -- Paramount+ and CBS announced Comic-Con plans on Friday. They have confirmed talent from shows including "Star Trek," "Beavis and Butt-Head," "Ghosts," "Teen Wolf" and more to attend.
Brandi Carlile stages Tanya Tucker comeback
Movies // 13 hours ago
Brandi Carlile stages Tanya Tucker comeback
July 8 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures Classics released the trailer for "The Return of Tanya Tucker" on Friday. The documentary shows Brandi Carlile helping Tucker stage her comeback.
'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Season 3 previews 'Camp Rock' video
TV // 14 hours ago
'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Season 3 previews 'Camp Rock' video
July 8 (UPI) -- Disney+ released a clip from "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" Season 3. "Zombies" star Meg Donnelly leads a new rendition of "It's On" from "Camp Rock."
'Im Nayeon' confirmed 7th on the Billboard 200 a week after its release
Music // 14 hours ago
'Im Nayeon' confirmed 7th on the Billboard 200 a week after its release
July 8 (UPI) -- Nayeon of K-pop girl band Twice's solo mini album Im Nayeon has ranked seventh on the major U.S. albums chart, Billboard 200, in following the announcement from promotion agency JYP Entertainment on Thursday.&n
Enhypen will launch its first world tour in September
Music // 15 hours ago
Enhypen will launch its first world tour in September
July 8 (UPI) -- K-pop boy band Enhypen on Friday announced plans to hold their first-ever world tour starting in September.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lightning strike kills William Friend, husband of 'One Tree Hill' actress Bevin Prince
Lightning strike kills William Friend, husband of 'One Tree Hill' actress Bevin Prince
Wolfgang Van Halen engaged to Andraia Allsop: 'She said yes!'
Wolfgang Van Halen engaged to Andraia Allsop: 'She said yes!'
'Drag Race' alum Rosé serves 'mass extinction' in Werk the World tour
'Drag Race' alum Rosé serves 'mass extinction' in Werk the World tour
'Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn stunned by magnitude of Eddie Munson love
'Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn stunned by magnitude of Eddie Munson love
Comic actor Larry Storch, best known for 'F Troop,' dies at 99
Comic actor Larry Storch, best known for 'F Troop,' dies at 99
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement