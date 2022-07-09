Famous birthdays for July 9: Richard Roundtree, Jack White

July 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include:
-- Actor/singer Ed Ames in 1927 (age 95)
-- Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld in 1932
-- English artist David Hockney in 1937 (age 85)
-- Actor Brian Dennehy in 1938
-- Actor Richard Roundtree in 1942 (age 80)
-- Writer Dean R. Koontz in 1945 (age 77)
-- Rock singer Bon Scott in 1946
-- Football star/actor/convict O.J. Simpson in 1947 (age 75)
-- Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych in 1950 (age 72)
-- Actor Chris Cooper in 1951 (age 71)
-- Entertainer John Tesh in 1952 (age 70)
-- Businessman/reality star Kevin O'Leary in 1954 (age 68)
-- Actor Jimmy Smits in 1955 (age 67)
-- Actor Lisa Banes in 1955
-- Actor Tom Hanks in 1956 (age 66)
-- Actor Kelly McGillis in 1957 (age 65)
-- Musician Courtney Love in 1964 (age 58)
-- Musician Jack White in 1975 (age 47)
-- Actor Fred Savage in 1976 (age 46)
-- Actor Mitchel Musso in 1991 (age 31)
-- Actor Ruairi O'Connor in 1991 (age 31)
-- Actor Douglas Booth in 1992 (age 30)
-- Actress Georgie Henley in 1995 (age 27)