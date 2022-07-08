Trending
Entertainment News
July 8, 2022 / 3:00 AM

What to stream this weekend: 'Black Bird,' 'Flowers in the Attic: The Origin'

By Sommer Brokaw
Taron Egerton stars as Jimmy Keene in the "Black Bird" series based on a a true crime memoir to premiere on Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ will air the new psychological thriller series Blackbird based on a true crime memoir and Lifetime will air the four-part limited series based on the V.C. Andrews gothic horror books, Flowers in the Attic: The Origin, this weekend.

Also, this weekend Nickelodeon will air the animated series Star Trek: Prodigy, Netflix will premiere comedy series Boo, Bitch and the romantic drama Dangerous Liaisons and HBO debuts six-part docuseries, The Anarchists.

Here's a rundown of the some of the films and TV shows that will be released this weekend.

Film

'Dangerous Liaisons' -- Netflix

The French production, based on the 1782 novel by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos of the same name, follows a young woman who thinks she's found the love of her life only to find out she's become the object of a cruel bet. It will premiere on Friday.

TV

'Boo, Bitch'-- Netflix

Lana Condor, of the To All the Boys franchise of romantic comedy films, stars as high school senior Erica Vu, who steps out of her comfort zone to live her best life only to realize the next morning she's a ghost, in the comedy series premiering on Friday.

'Star Trek: Prodigy' -- Nickelodeon, Paramount+

The animated series following a group of teens who discover a derelict spaceship and use it to search for adventure, meaning and salvation, in the Star Trek Universe premieres Friday. Kevin and Dan Hageman created the series. Voice actors include Rylee Alazraqui, Brett Gray, Angus Imrie, Jason Mantzoukas, Ella Purnell, Dee Bradley Baker and Kate Mulgrew.

'Black Bird'-- Apple TV+

The true crime memoir-based series premieres on Friday. It features Taron Egerton as Jimmy Keene, a policeman's son, sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison, but has been told he can become free by entering a maximum-security one and befriending suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser) to elicit a confession.

'Flowers in the Attic: The Origin' -- Lifetime

The four-part limited series on the origin of Olivia Winfield, the grandchild-imprisoning villain in V.C. Andrews' gothic horror book Flowers in the Attic, will premiere on Saturday. Jemima Rooper will play a young Olivia in the series based on the book, Garden of Shadows, with co-stars Max Irons and Kelsey Grammer.

'The Anarchists' -- HBO

The six-part docuseries, produced by Blumhouse Television and directed by Todd Schramke, chronicles six years of an anarchy movement that kicked off with Canadian entrepreneur Jeff Berwick, launching a conference in Acapulco, Mexico. It will premiere on Sunday.

