July 8, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 8: Sophia Bush, Maya Thurman-Hawke

By UPI Staff
1/4
Sophia Bush arrives at the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton on April 30. The actor turns 40 on July 8. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Italian Baroque painter Artemisia Gentileschi in 1593

-- Inventor Ferdinand von Zeppelin in 1838

-- Musician Billy Eckstine in 1914

-- Chemist John Pemberton, inventor of Coca-Cola, in 1936

-- German dirigible inventor Ferdinand von Zeppelin in 1838

-- Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller in 1839

-- Former U.S. Vice President Nelson Rockefeller in 1908

-- Actor Marty Feldman in 1934

-- Actor Jeffrey Tambor in 1944 (age 78)

-- Ballet dancer Cynthia Gregory in 1946 (age 76)

-- Actor Kim Darby in 1947 (age 75)

-- Musician/children's singer Raffi Cavoukian in 1948 (age 74)

-- Chef Wolfgang Puck in 1949 (age 73)

-- Actor Anjelica Huston in 1951 (age 71)

-- Writer Anna Quindlen in 1953 (age 69)

-- Actor Kevin Bacon in 1958 (age 64)

-- Actor Robert Knepper in 1959 (age 63)

-- Country singer Toby Keith in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Rocky Carroll in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor Michael Weatherly in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Billy Crudup in 1968 (age 54)

-- Singer Beck Hansen in 1970 (age 52)

-- Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco in 1973 (age 49)

-- Actor Alfredo Narciso in 1973 (age 49)

-- Actor Milo Ventimiglia in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Lance Gross in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Sophia Bush in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Jake McDorman in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Jamie Blackley in 1991 (age 31)

-- Actor/singer Jaden Smith in 1998 (age 24)

-- Actor Maya Thurman-Hawke in 1998 (age 24)

