July 7, 2022 / 9:30 AM

Wolfgang Van Halen engaged to Andraia Allsop: 'She said yes!'

By Annie Martin
1/4
Wolfgang Van Halen (R), the son of late musician Eddie Van Halen and actress Valerie Bertinelli, announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Andraia Allsop. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- Wolfgang Van Halen is engaged to be married.

Van Halen, the son of late musician Eddie Van Halen and actress Valerie Bertinelli, announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Andraia Allsop, on Thursday.

Van Halen, 31, shared the news alongside a photo of himself with Allsop, who can be seen wearing her engagement ring on her left hand.

"She said yes!!" Van Halen captioned the post.

Bertinelli and Sevendust members Morgan Rose and Clint Lowery were among those to congratulate Van Halen in the comments.

"How do I [like] this a million times? So happy!!!!!!!" Bertinelli wrote.

"Yeah buddy!!!!!! So happy for you guys!! Congratulations. I love you wolf," Rose added.

"Congrats brother!!!" Lowery said.

Van Halen performed with Eddie Van Halen's band, Van Halen, from 2006 to 2020. He launched his solo project Mammoth WVH in 2021.

Eddie Van Halen died at age 65 in October 2020.

