July 7, 2022 / 12:18 PM

'Love is Blind' star Shaina Hurley marries at courthouse wedding

By Annie Martin

July 7 (UPI) -- Love is Blind star Shaina Hurley is a married woman.

TMZ reported Thursday that Hurley married her fiancé, Christos Lardakis, at a courthouse wedding July 2 in Chicago.

Hurley and Lardakis married with Lardakis' daughter and a close friend in attendance. The couple plan to have a bigger wedding celebration with family and friends in Greece.

Us Weekly confirmed Hurley and Lardakis' marriage and said the pair will hold their bigger wedding later this summer.

Sources told People that Hurley and Lardakis married at the courthouse to obtain their marriage license.

Hurley and Lardakis got engaged in March after about a year of dating.

Hurley came to fame after appearing on the Netflix dating reality series Love is Blind, where she was briefly engaged to Kyle Abrams. Abrams has since been linked to their co-star Deepti Vempati.

Netflix renewed Love is Blind through Season 5 in March.

