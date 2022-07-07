Trending
July 7, 2022 / 10:01 AM

'Yu-Gi-Oh!' creator Kazuki Takahashi dies at 60

By Annie Martin
Kazuki Takahashi, the author and illustrator of the "Yu-Gi-Oh!" manga series, was found dead Wednesday in Japan. Photo courtesy of Pixnio

July 7 (UPI) -- Yu-Gi-Oh! creator Kazuki Takahashi has died.

Takahashi, a Japanese author and illustrator, was found dead Wednesday in Japan, the New York Times reported Thursday. He was 60 years old.

Takahashi's body was discovered floating off the coast of Nago in Okinawa Prefecture. Takahashi was reportedly traveling alone in Nago, a popular vacation destination, and died during an apparent snorkeling trip.

The Japan Times said Takahashi was found wearing a T-shirt and an underwater mask, snorkel and fins.

The author and illustrator had no noticeable signs of injury and an investigation into the cause of death is underway, according to Variety.

Takahashi started as a manga artist in the early 1980s and found success following the debut of Yu-Gi-Oh! in 1996. The series follows a boy, Yugi Mutou, who becomes possessed by a mysterious spirit who challenges enemies in a series of games.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! manga series spawned a successful franchise that includes a trading card game published by Konami, anime series and video games.

Wolfgang Van Halen engaged to Andraia Allsop: 'She said yes!' Aespa fight back in 'Girls' music video teaser Hayden Panettiere shares struggle with addiction

