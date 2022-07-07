'Godfather,' 'Misery,' 'Elf' star James Caan dies at 82

July 7 (UPI) -- The family of James Caan confirmed on Thursday that the actor died Wednesday night. The family tweeted on Caan's official Twitter account and his publicist confirmed to UPI.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time," the tweet read.

Advertisement It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. End of tweet— James Caan (@James_Caan) July 7, 2022

Caan was 82. He became a staple of '70s cinema after paying his dues in episodic television in the '60s.

Caan starred as Brian Piccolo in the 1971 TV movie tearjerker Brian's Song, and as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather. The '70s also saw Caan star in the sequel Funny Lady and the sci-fi actioner Rollerball.

The '80s saw Caan star in Michael Mann's Thief and the alien buddy cop movie Alien Nation. Caan reunited with Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola in Gardens of Stone.