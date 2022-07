Famous birthdays for July 7: Ringo Starr, Jim Gaffigan

Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band perform at the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock Music Festival at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts on August 16, 2019, in Bethel, N.Y. He turns 82 on July 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

-- Austrian composer Gustav Mahler in 1860

-- Russian painter Marc Chagall in 1887

-- Film director George Cukor in 1899

-- Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Leroy "Satchel" Paige in 1906

-- Bandleader Doc Severinsen in 1927 (age 95)

-- Singer Mary Ford in 1924

-- Historian/author David McCullough in 1933 (age 89)

-- Former Beatle Ringo Starr, born Richard Starkey, in 1940 (age 82)

-- Film critic Joel Siegel in 1943

-- Actor Joe Spano in 1946 (age 76)

-- Actor Shelley Duvall in 1949 (age 73)

-- Actor Billy Campbell in 1959 (age 63)

-- Comedian Jim Gaffigan in 1966 (age 56)

-- Actor Kirsten Vangsness in 1972 (age 50)

-- Figure skater Michelle Kwan in 1980 (age 42)

-- Singer Amber "Sevyn" Streeter in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Jack Whitehall in 1988 (age 34)

-- Singer Ally Brooke in 1993 (age 29)