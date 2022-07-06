'Schitt's Creek' actress Sarah Levy gives birth to baby boy

1/3

Sarah Levy welcomed her first child, son James Eugene, with her husband, Graham Outerbridge. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- Schitt's Creek actress Sarah Levy is a new mom. The 35-year-old actress recently welcomed her first child, son James Eugene, with her husband, Graham Outerbridge. Advertisement

Levy shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo of her baby boy's feet.

"He decided to make an early entrance but we are so glad sweet James Eugene Outerbridge is in the world," she wrote.

Actor Tony Hale and actress Melanie Scrofano were among those to congratulate Levy in the comments.

"Welcome James!!" Hale wrote.

"congratulations!!!! So happy for you I hope I get to cuddle him," Scrofano said.

Levy and Outerbridge married in October 2021 and announced in May that they were expecting their first child.

"We'll take all the salt & vinegar chips and the hottest hot sauce you have, thx!" Levy captioned a photo of her baby bump at the time.

Levy played Twyla Sands on Schitt's Creek, which ended in April 2020 after six seasons. She is the daughter of Eugene Levy and the sister of Daniel Levy, the co-creators of Schitt's Creek and her co-stars.